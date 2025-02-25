The Dolphins May Make You Cry This Summer At The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Fans can get a big bang for their buck when this multi-genre star comes to Waite Park this summer. Darius Rucker is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater on July 24th as part of his "Carolyn's Boy" tour.

Rucker first hit the music scene in the 1990s as the lead singer of the band "Hootie & the Blowfish."  The group played a mix of pop, rock, and blues the their debut LP "Cracker Rear View" became the top-selling album of 1995. Rucker and the Blowfish went on hiatus in 2008 as Rucker pursued a solo career in country music and his first country album "Learn to Live" came out later that year. Rucker performs Hootie & the Blowfish songs, as well as his country tunes at his shows, and mixes in a few surprises too.

He joins the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union StationChicagoRainbow Kitten SurpriseEarth, Wind, & FireZZ TopSlightly StoopidBonnie Raitt., Justin Moore, the Barenaked Ladies, and Warren Zeiders as acts announced for 2025 at the Ledge. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

