The Dolphins May Make You Cry This Summer At The Ledge

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Fans can get a big bang for their buck when this multi-genre star comes to Waite Park this summer. Darius Rucker is coming to The Ledge Amphitheater on July 24th as part of his "Carolyn's Boy" tour.

Hootie & the Blowfish at the Troubadour Rich Fury, Getty Images loading...

The Grand Ole Opry Celebrates 5000th Show Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

Rucker first hit the music scene in the 1990s as the lead singer of the band "Hootie & the Blowfish." The group played a mix of pop, rock, and blues the their debut LP "Cracker Rear View" became the top-selling album of 1995. Rucker and the Blowfish went on hiatus in 2008 as Rucker pursued a solo career in country music and his first country album "Learn to Live" came out later that year. Rucker performs Hootie & the Blowfish songs, as well as his country tunes at his shows, and mixes in a few surprises too.

Get our free mobile app

14th Annual Darius And Friends Concert Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show 3 Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

He joins the Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss with Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Earth, Wind, & Fire, ZZ Top, Slightly Stoopid, Bonnie Raitt., Justin Moore, the Barenaked Ladies, and Warren Zeiders as acts announced for 2025 at the Ledge. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Augusta At Night Presented By Capital One At SRP Park Taylor Hill, Getty Images loading...

UJA-Federation Of New York's Broadcast, Cable & Video Awards - Inside Roger Kisby, Getty Images loading...

CMA 2015 Country Christmas - Show Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Cypress Hill at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 Cypress Hill was a late addition to the 2024 Ledge Amphitheater music lineup, but they didn't disappoint.

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.