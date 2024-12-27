One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A local bakery has been named as one of the top bakeries in the country by the New York Times. Flour & Flower in St. Joseph was picked as one of twenty-two of the best bakeries "right now" around the United States.

Co-owner Erin Lucas says it is crazy for them to be on the list:

"I don't know, I think as women in general we tend to disqualify ourselves before we even allow to be qualified so I'm just so grateful that we got the recognition and it lit a new fire under underneath me to keep staying on that list I suppose but no it's insane."

Flour & Flower Co-owner, Erin Lucas, PHOTO courtesy of Erin Lucas/Flour & Flower

Lucas says a friend texted her that Flour & Flower had made the list and word has spread quickly:

"So today is the first day that we're open and I think about three quarters of the folks that have come in since we've opened at seven o'clock have either mentioned the article or have come from reading the article so it's definitely made its rounds already and we've gotten a lot of people reach out and yeah, pretty cool."

She says finding out they made the list was the best Christmas present ever. Lucas says they had no idea the Times was doing the article and that they would be on it.

PHOTO courtesy of Erin Lucas/Flour & Flower

She says the only clue they had was a request for some photos a few days before it came out. In addition to Flour & Flower, Diane's Place in Minneapolis made the list of top bakeries from Minnesota.

PHOTO courtesy of Erin Lucas/Flour & Flower

