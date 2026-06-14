TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

(THURSDAY, JUNE 11TH /FRIDAY, JUNE 12TH)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 11 BECKER BANDITS 3

The Springers out-hit the Bandits fourteen to eleven, including four doubles, a sacrifice fly, and seven walks. Their starting pitcher was Zach Femrite, who threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, and recorded two strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw one inning; he gave up one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Hank Bulson threw three innings; he gave up six hits, one run, one walk, and recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Drew Bulson, who went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs, and he scored two runs. Joe Dempsey went 4-5 with two doubles for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored one run. Brady Schafer went 2-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Jack Arnold went 1-1, had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Brad Olson went 3-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored three runs. Bill Huls went 1-1, Jeron Terres went 1-5, and Brady Klehr had a stolen base, a walk, and scored a run. Paul Dorr had a stolen base, Hank Bulson had two stolen bases, one walk, and he scored a run, and Zach Femrite had a walk.

The Bandits' starting pitcher was Dalton Fouquette, who gave up one run and two walks. Sawyer Anderson gave up ten hits, nine runs, and five walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Krenz threw three innings; he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bandits' offense was led by Dalton Fouquette, who went 2-4 with an RBI and a walk, and Will Thorn went 1-5 with a double. Sawyer Anderson went 3-5, and Josh Groskreutz went 1-5, and he scored two runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-4, and he scored a run. Kreeden Blomquist went 1-4, Luke Schumacher went 1-2, and Logan Swaggert had a walk.

SARTELL STONE PONIES 9 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 7

The Stone Ponies and the Lakers both collected ten hits, including a home run, a doubled and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Jordan Scheffler. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Schulz threw 1 1/3 innings to close it out, and he earned the win. He gave up one hit and one walk.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Shawn Lindsay, who went 2-5 with a home run for three RBIs and one walk. Cayden Behrmann went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks, and he scored a run. Caden O’Connell went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Dan O’Connell went 2-2 with two walks, and he scored two runs. Charles McBain III went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Austin Lahr was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Parker Schultz and Jalen Vorpahl both went 1-3 with a walk, and each scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Adam Braun. He threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, five walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw three innings; he gave four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Adam Braun, who went 1-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and Austin Lenzmeier went 2-4 for an RBI. Rudy Notch went 2-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. D. Waldorf went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run; Max Fuchs went 2-4, and he scored a run. Andrew Schmitt went 1-4, and Alex Lenzmeier had two walks. Colton Fruth had a walk, and he scored a run, and Nick Schmitt had a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8 PIERZ LAKERS 1

The Billygoats out-hit the Lakers fourteen to eight, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Matt Tautges, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The BillyGoats' offense was led by Matt Kummet, who went 3-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored three runs. Lane Girtz went 2-5 with a home run and a double for an RBI, and Matt Tautges went 2-5 for two RBIs. Andrew Rueckert went 3-5 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jack Suska went 2-4, and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-5, and he scored a run; Ben Thoma went 1-4, and he scored a run. Travis Kahl was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk, and P. Hermanson had a walk.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Carter Petron. He threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, seven runs, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts. Noah Cekalla threw four innings; he gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Preston Rocheleau, who went 3-4, and Kolten Happke went 2-4 with a double. Ryan Diers went 1-4, and Carter Petron was credited with an RBI. Noah Cekalla went 1-4, Dan Litke went 1-1, and Ryan Chmielewski had a walk, and he scored a run.

HAMEL HAWKS 9 KIMBALL EXPRESS 3

The Hawks out-hit the Express eleven to seven, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Sam Hagen, who threw six innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded five strikeouts. Jake Vango threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Hawks' offense was led by Jack Lewin, who went 2-5 with a home run for five RBIs, and Alex Wattermann went 1-3 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored a run. James Hansen went 1-5 for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Connor Johnson went 3-5 with a double, and he scored two runs. Brady Zackrison went 1-5 for an RBI. He was hit twice by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Josh DeLange went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Trevor Parisch went 1-4. Harrison Boughton went 1-3, Elias Leach had a walk, and M. Kramer had a walk.

The Express starting pitcher was Ben Johnson. He threw six innings, gave up five hits, two runs, and one walk, and recorded six strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings; he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout.

The Express offense was led by Matt Friesen, who went 3-5 with a double for an RBI, and he had a stolen base. Joe Hess went 2-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Ben Johnson was credited with an RBI. Austin Ruehle went 1-2 with a stolen base, three walks, and he scored a run, and Matt Dingmann went 1-1. Brian Marquardt and Riley Blanc both had a walk, and Scott Marquardt scored a run.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 7 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

The Bulldogs out-hit the Muskies seven to two in this rain-shortened game. Their starting pitcher, Taylor Morrissette, threw 3 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Caleb Breuer, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and J. O’Connell went 1-3 for an RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Calvin James had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Michael Weber went 1-2, and he scored a run. Justin Johnson went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Luke Caronoy was credited with an RBI. Colton Haight went 1-2, and he scored a run. Ramon Vega Jr. was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run, and Tommy Eckstein went 1-2.

The Muskies' starting pitcher was Will Thompson. He threw three innings, he gave up seven singles, seven runs, and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Jake Gruebele, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and Levi Lampert went 1-2 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Cody Partch was credited with an RBI, and Brett Schlangen had a walk, and he scored a run. John Schumer was hit by a pitch, Wes Johnson and Grant McKenthun both had a walk, and No. 40 was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 4 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Lakers out hit the Steves ten to four, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, who threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks, and recorded ten strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the save. He gave up one hit, one walk, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by Reese Gregory, who went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and Elliot Barnett went 1-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-4 for an RBI, and Ryan Janzen went 3-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Dumonceaux went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run; Caleb Curry went 2-4, and he scored a run. Kadyn Mork went 1-3 with a double, and Carter Holthaus had a stolen base.

The Steves' starting pitcher was Matt Young, who threw 7 1/3 innings. He gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts, and Carter Ramsey threw 2/3 innings in relief.

The Steves' offense was led by Cole Fuecker, who went 1-2 with a double and two walks, and Andrew Wollak went 1-3. Derek Durant, Lucas Greenlun, Thomas Ellis, and Matt Young all went 1-4.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 2

The Martins out hit the Huskies twelve to eight, including one double. Their starting pitcher was Scott Lieser, who threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Martins' offense was led by Kurt Schlangen, who went 5-5 with a double and one RBI, and Alex Bauman went 3-5 for an RBI. Tanner Arceneau went 1-4 for an RBI, and he had a walk. Brady Goebel was credited with an RBI, and he had three walks. Kyle Lieser went 1-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen went 2-3, he scored a run, and he had two stolen bases. Carter Thelen went 1-5, and he scored a run. Nolan Rueter was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz and Matt Schlangen both scored a run.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was Joe Block. He threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Carater Kurth threw three innings; he gave up three hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies' offense was led by Brody Larson, who went 2-4 for an RBI, and Jake Wendland went 2-4 and scored a run. Hayden Welsch went 1-4 for an RBI, and Tyler Schiller went 1-4, and he scored a run. Matt Piechowski and Hudson Lien both went 1-4.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 1 REGAL EAGLES 0

The Chargers out-hit the Eagles five to three; their starting pitcher was Reagan Nelson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Chargers' offense was led by Dan Spanier, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and Owen Meyer went 1-2, and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 1-2 with a walk, and Luke Dehmer went 1-2. Dylan Gertken went 1-3, and Eric Terres had a walk.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Grant Paffrath. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. S. Rademacher threw one inning; he recorded three strikeouts.

GREENWALD CUBS 5 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Cubs out-hit the Black Sox five to three. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Rosenberger. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Max Wehlage, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Gabe Schwieters went 1-2 with a stolen base, two walks, and scored two runs, and Weston Middendorf was credited with an RBI, and he had two walks. Isaac Rosenberger went 1-3 with a stolen base, Breydon Dobmeier and Brady Lenarz both had two walks, and both scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was Jaden Norby. He threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts. Dominic Ritter threw two innings; he gave up one hit, three runs, five walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Williams, and Carter Neuenschwander both went 1-3. Dominic Ritter went 1-2, and Nate Mettenburg and Ben Millard both had a walk.

ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

The Nicks out hit the Clippers seven to five, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Kaden Rauch. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Nicks' offense was led by K. Dingmann, who went 3-3 with a home run and a double for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Tanner Anderson went 1-3 for an RBI, and Kaden Rausch was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Alex Foehrenbacker went 1-2 for an RBI and a walk, Matt Koshiol went 1-3 with a stolen base, and J. Caron went 1-3. D. Rausch was hit by a pitch, and Damian Lincoln had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Clippers' starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger. He threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers' offense was led by Brendon Ashton, who had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and Myles Dziengel was credited with an RBI. Kevin Kramer went 2-2 with a stolen base, and Lincoln Haugen went 2-2. Heath Kramer went 1-3, Dan Berg had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run, and Torii Berg scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 4

The Stars were out hit by the Lakers nine to eight. Their starting pitcher was PJ Johnson, who threw six innings. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Colin Richards threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Olsonawksi threw two innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Stars' offense was led by Austin Versteeg, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, had a stolen base, and a walk. PJ Johnson went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Marc Gruber went 1-2 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, one walk, and he scored one run. Levi Johnson went 2-4 with a stolen base, and he scored a run. Alex Panitzke went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Brayden Scharmer went 1-2, Jack Majerus had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Noah Jensen had a walk. Brayden Scharmer went 1-2 and AJ. Seic was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was Noah Olmscheid. He threw four innings, gave up two hits, one walk, and recorded six strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw two innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Shane Pauls threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Lakers' offense was led by Grand Ludwig, who went 1-2 with a home run for one RBI, and Trent Wendlandt went 3-4 with a walk and scored a run. Nick Fuchs and Owen Brick both went 1-4 for an RBI, and Sam Hopfer went 1-3, and he scored a run. Carter Wesse3l went 1-4 with a walk, and he scored a run, and Tori Olmscheid went 1-4.

FARMING FLAMES 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 7

The Flames out hit the Royals nine to six, including two home runs and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Cameron Miller. He threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ethan Navatril threw two innings; he gave up one hit, one run, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Owen Gunderman threw 2 /3 innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded a strikeout. Bennett Hylla threw 1/3 inning to earn the save; he gave up one hit.

The Flames' offense was led by Bennett Hylla, who went 2-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, and he had a walk. Brayden Einyck went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, one walk, and he scored a run. Isaac Nett went 1-5 with a home run for an RBI, and W. Mergen went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Tyler Schroeder went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 2-5, and he scored a run. Cameron Miller was credited with an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Drew Cramlet was hit by a pitch. He had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Royals' starting pitcher was Luke Jokela. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals' offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, who went 1-3 for an RBI, two stolen bases, two walks, and scored two runs. Easton Rossman went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Caleb Maddox went 2-4 with a double and scored a run. Grady Notch went 1-5 for an RBI, and Dalton Thelen was credited with an RBI, and he had a walk. Jack Boos went 1-5 with a double, and he scored a run. Tyler Prom was hit twice by a pitch, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and C. Schultz went 1-1.

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