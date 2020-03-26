WJON is providing extensive local coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and its impacts around the world, in the United States, here in Minnesota and in the St. Cloud metro area.

There are many ways to keep-up with the latest news that impacts you.

AUDIO COVERAGE

ABC News provides continuing coverage every hour on WJON with newscasts at the top of every hour, status reports at the half hour in many hours and special reports as events unfold.

WJON News provides newscasts just after ABC News throughout the week and special reports and live programming as events unfold.

In addition, our partners at the Minnesota News Network and Associated Press are working round-the-clock to get regional news to you through our newscasts and online content.

RADIO

Listen to WJON Radio at AM 1240 or 95.3 FM.

STREAMING AUDIO

Stream our audio through your laptop, tablet, phone or smart speaker. All the details are here: https://wjon.com/listen-at-home-today/

CABLE TV

Listen to WJON on Spectrum Weather Channel 189 while you get the forecast for the St. Cloud metro, current conditions and weather radar.

ONLINE CONTENT

WJON reporters and Townsquare Media contributors provide Central Minnesota news in a variety of ways online.

DESKTOP

Local and regional news at WJON.com on your desktop computer and on your phone's browser. Just go to: https://wjon.com

MOBILE WEB

All the same content of our desktop website, but formatted for your phone. Plus, you can stream us from your device. Just open a browser in your phone and go to: https://wjon.com

THE WJON MOBILE APP

Our WJON app -- available at the Google Play Store and iTunes App Store -- provides all the same content from our desktop and mobile versions -- and you can take it with you anywhere. Plus, there are other features to keep you in touch with our reporters and announcers, wherever you are. And our app integrates with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can hear us in your car even if you're outside of our radio coverage area. Get the WJON app at: https://wjon.com/app/

FACEBOOK

Like WJON on Facebook and see our content in your newsfeed. Search for WJON or go to: https://www.facebook.com/1240WJON/

TWITTER

Add us to your Twitter feed and never miss out on what's happening in our area. Just go to: https://twitter.com/WJON_News

YOUTUBE

See your community in action with our news coverage on YouTube. Just go to: https://www.youtube.com/user/TSStCloud (Make sure you hit subscribe and tap that bell to get notified when we add new videos.)

GET NOTIFIED

THE WJON MOBILE APP

Get our WJON app and you can receive notifications on your phone of breaking news, local and state news, sports, weather -- all at your discretion. And you can change the settings to fit your life, anytime you want. Again, you can get the app by going here: https://wjon.com/app/

WJON NEWSLETTER

We send out a daily email with stories impacting you and your family. You can sign up here: https://wjon.com/newsletter/