Every Major Concert Coming To Minnesota In 2024

Getty/Unsplash

2024 is shaping up to be a great year for concerts in Minnesota! Heck, there is a three-day stretch in August in which Metallica, Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, Creed, Pantera, Three Doors Down, Five Finger Death Punch, Journey, Steve Miller AND Def Leppard will ALL be in Minnesota!

Here is a look at Minnesota's biggest gigs for 2024 (so far)!

SATURDAY, JANUARY 20th 

BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE @ MYSTIC LAKE CASINO 

BTO celebrated its 50th year in 2023 and they will keep the party rolling with a show at Mystic Lake in Shakopee on January 20th. Tickets start at $59.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13th 

MADONNA @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER

Madonna celebrates four decades of hits with the "Celebration Tour" in St. Paul. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24th 

SEBASTIAN BACH W/ AORTIC FIRE @ PALACE THEATRE (ST. PAUL) 

Former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach brings his show to Minnesota at the end of February with former UFO guitarist Rob De Luca in tow. The show is a fundraiser to raise awareness for aortic health. Tickets start at $59.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15th 

OLIVIA RODRIGO @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER 

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Chappell Roan for the "GUTS" world tour, which makes a stop in St. Paul on March 15th. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.

 

SATURDAY, MARCH 23rd 

BAD BUNNY @ TARGET CENTER (MPLS) 

Bad Bunny's "Most Wanted" tour hits Minneapolis on March 23rd. Tickets via Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30th 

THE GUESS WHO @ TREASURE ISLAND RESORT AND CASINO (WELCH, MN) 

The Guess Who will play at Treasure Island in March with a band featuring Garry Peterson, Derek Sharp, Teddy Andreadis, Greg Smith and Michael Staertow. Tickets start at $29.

MONDAY, APRIL 1st 

PETER FRAMPTON @ STATE THEATRE (MINNEAPOLIS) 

Peter Frampton brings his "Never Say Never" tour to the historic State Theatre on April 1st. Tickets start at $65. 

THURSDAY, APRIL 4th 

JOHN MELLENCAMP @ DECC SYMPHONY HALL (DULUTH) 

John Mellencamp brings his tour to the intimate DECC Symphony Hall in April. The venue has a capacity of just 2,221.

Tickets start at $75.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5th 

DAN + SHAY @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER 

Dan + Shay will play in St. Paul with opening acts Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters in April. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

SATURDAY, APRIL 5th 

FALL OUT BOY W/ JIMMY EAT WORLD @ TARGET CENTER

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World will team up for a Minneapolis show on a Friday night. Tickets available via Ticketmaster.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19th

KANE BROWN @ TARGET CENTER (MPLS) 

Kane Brown will appear in Minneapolis with former Florida Georgia Line hitmaker Tyler Hubbard. Tickets start at $94.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20th 

TIM MCGRAW W/CARLY PEARCE @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER

Two country superstars join forces for a Saturday show in St. Paul. Tickets available through Ticketmaster.

 

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24th 

JOE SATRIANI + STEVE VAI @ STATE THEATRE (MPLS) 

Guitar virtuosos Joe Satriani and Steve Vai will team up for the "Satch Vai US Tour," which runs from March 22nd through May 8th. Tickets start at $60.

SATURDAY, MAY 4th 

KENNY CHESNEY W/ ZAC BROWN BAND @ US BANK STADIUM 

Summer staple Kenny Chesney brings his "Sun Goes Down" tour to Minneapolis in May with special guest Zac Brown Band. Tickets start at $50.

FRIDAY, MAY 31st 

CHICAGO @ BLACK BEAR CASINO (CARLTON, MN) 

Chicago is one of the best-selling bands in the history of music, having sold more than 100 million records. The legendary band will play in northern Minnesota during their 57th year touring! Tickets start at $90. 

THURSDAY, JUNE 20th/ FRIDAY, JUNE 21st 

MORGAN WALLEN @ US BANK STADIUM (MPLS) 

Morgan Wallen brings his "One Night At A Time" tour to the home of the Vikings for two nights, with guests Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin. Tickets on the resale market start at $186.

SATURDAY, JULY 20th

JASON MRAZ @ THE LEDGE AMPHITHEATER (WAITE PARK) 

Jason Mraz and his Superband will take over Waite Park on July 20th for a stop on his "The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride." Tickets start at $60. 

 

SUNDAY, JULY 28th 

FOO FIGHTERS W/ THE PRETENDERS AND L7 @ TARGET FIELD (MPLS) 

Dave Grohl's Foo Fighters are back on tour following the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Their "Everything or Nothing At All" tour hits the home of the Twins in July for an outdoor rock show.

Tickets start at $79. 

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6th 

blink-182 @ TARGET CENTER (MPLS) 

blink-182 reunited and hit the road in 2023, with one of the first stops on the tour happening in Minnesota. They will return in 2024 to play all of their hits along with songs from their new album "One More Time."

Tickets start at $50.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th 

METALLICA W/ PANTERA AND MAMMOTH WVH @ US BANK STADIUM (MPLS) 

Metallica will play two shows with different setlists on Friday, August 16th and Sunday, August 18th in Minneapolis. Friday's show will feature Pantera and Wolfgang Van Halen's band Mammoth WVH. Tickets start at $89.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17th 

GREEN DAY W/SMASHING PUMPKINS AND RANCID @ TARGET FIELD (MPLS) 

Green Day will tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their "Dookie" album while also performing songs from their new album "Saviors."

Tickets start at $28.

CREED W/ 3 DOORS DOWN AND FINGER ELEVEN @ TREASURE ISLAND RESORT AND CASINO (WELCH, MN) 

Creed teams up with "Kryptonite" hitmakers 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven for an outdoor show at TI. Tickets start at $59.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18th 

METALLICA W/FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH & ICE NINE KILLS 

Metallica will play two shows with different setlists on Friday, August 16th and Sunday, August 18th in Minneapolis. Sunday's show features Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills as opening acts.

Tickets start at $83. 

MONDAY, AUGUST 19th 

DEF LEPPARD W/ JOURNEY AND STEVE MILLER BAND @ TARGET FIELD (MPLS) 

Def Leppard headlines a classic rock triple bill at the home of the Minnesota Twins. Tickets start at $59.50.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th 

LYNYRD SKYNYRD W/ZZ TOP @ TREASURE ISLAND (WELCH, MN) 

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top bring their "Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour" to Minnesota for an outdoor show. Tickets start at $49.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22nd 

IRON MAIDEN @ XCEL ENERGY CENTER (ST PAUL) 

Iron Maiden brings the "Future Past" tour to Xcel Energy Center for a fall show. Tickets start at $44.

 

