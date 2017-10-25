The Timberwolves have the #11 pick in the first round and #43 in the 2nd round at tonight's NBA Draft. Jon Krawcynski from "The Athletic" joined me on WJON today. He says the Wolves are looking to trade point guard Jeff Teague and power forward Gorgui Dieng.
Get out an enjoy several fun and exciting events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the Fifth Ave Live entertainment in downtown St. Cloud, listen to local musician Anderson Daniels at Moltiors, join the Pet Walk at Lake George, see Music in the Gardens and party in St. Augus…
Grand Funk Railroad will be performing Friday June 28 for the Liberty Savings Bank Block Party at Whitney Park as part of St. Cloud's Granite City Days. This is the 31st annual Liberty Block Party. Grand Funk Railroad drummer Don Brewer joined me on WJON.
St. Cloud Rox starting pitcher RJ Martinez joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday afternoon to talk baseball and life in the Midwest. Martinez is originally from California, and arrives in St. Cloud via Minot.
Today I talked with Barry Venable (St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer) and Rachel Bradshaw (Director of Community Care) on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment. The topic was on Community Care and how the recent law change back in February has allowed for expanded eligibility for veterans.