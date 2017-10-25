LATEST POSTS

The Weekender: Music in the Gardens, Pet Walk and More!
Get out an enjoy several fun and exciting events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the Fifth Ave Live entertainment in downtown St. Cloud, listen to local musician Anderson Daniels at Moltiors, join the Pet Walk at Lake George, see Music in the Gardens and party in St. Augus…
Rox Pitcher RJ Martinez [PODCAST]
St. Cloud Rox starting pitcher RJ Martinez joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday afternoon to talk baseball and life in the Midwest. Martinez is originally from California, and arrives in St. Cloud via Minot.
Voices for Veterans; Community Care Options [PODCAST]
Today I talked with Barry Venable (St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer) and Rachel Bradshaw (Director of Community Care) on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment. The topic was on Community Care and how the recent law change back in February has allowed for expanded eligibility for veterans.

