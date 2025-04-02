UNDATED (WJON News) -- Weather-Related Announcements for Wednesday, April 2nd, 2025

SCHOOLS

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice is canceling all afterschool activities, including Community Ed. All buildings are closed.

MISCELLANEOUS

-- Superior Driving Academy in Sauk Rapids is canceling all classes.

-- Miss Melinda's Dance Studio is canceling all classes.

-- Studio B is canceling all classes.

RELIGION

-- Celebration Lutheran Church iNS artell is canceling all services, meal, and youth activities.

-- St. Lawrence Parish in Duelm and St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake are canceling all Faith Formation classes.

-- Living Waters Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids is canceling all activities, including youth education and Lenten service.

-- Graham United Methodist Church is canceling the monthly supper today. The Ad Board meeting is also canceled.

-- Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud is canceling all activities, including confirmation, youth education, worship, and choir.

-- Northland Bible Baptist Church is canceling church or Awana activities.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.