Weather Related Announcements for Friday, January 15, 2021

UNDATED -- We have some weather announcements for Friday, January 15, 2021

SCHOOLS:

-- All St. Cloud Area School District sites will be closed Friday. Instruction for secondary students will continue through distance learning. Preschool, elementary, and alternative program students are not in session Friday due to a scheduled staff planning day. Also, there is no meal delivery.

-- The following schools in the Catholic Community Schools system will be closed Friday: All Saints Academy; St. Joseph Catholic School; St. Katharine Drexel School; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton; St. Wendelin School; St. Mary Help of Christian School

This includes distance learning, in-school learning for preschool and tier-one essential worker families, morning and after-school care, and all after-school activities. There will also be no meal delivery or pick-up. Cathedral will still be doing distance learning without interruption.

CHURCHES:

-- All offices of the Diocese of St. Cloud will be closed Friday.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191.

