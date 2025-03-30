Weather Announcements For Sunday, March 30th

Weather Announcements For Sunday, March 30th

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Sunday, March 30th, 2025.

--Bethany Lutheran Church's (Foley) Quilt and Ham Bingo for today, Sunday, March 30th has been canceled, and postponed till next Sunday, April 3rd due to the weather. 

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America

Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Bethany Lutheran Church, weather, weather announcements
Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, weather

More From AM 1240 WJON