Weather Announcements For Sunday, March 30th
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Sunday, March 30th, 2025.
--Bethany Lutheran Church's (Foley) Quilt and Ham Bingo for today, Sunday, March 30th has been canceled, and postponed till next Sunday, April 3rd due to the weather.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
