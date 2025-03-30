Weather Announcements For Sunday, March 30th

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Sunday, March 30th, 2025.

--Bethany Lutheran Church's (Foley) Quilt and Ham Bingo for today, Sunday, March 30th has been canceled, and postponed till next Sunday, April 3rd due to the weather.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

