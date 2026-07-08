Have you ever dreamed of exploring the Emerald Isle?

Now's your chance to experience Ireland's breathtaking scenery, rich history, and legendary hospitality alongside Townsquare Media's own Paul Shea.

Photo by Henrique Craveiro on Unsplash Photo by Henrique Craveiro on Unsplash

Come with us to Enchanting Ireland

This unforgettable 10-day Enchanting Ireland Tour takes you on an incredible journey through some of the country's most iconic destinations. From the bustling streets of Dublin to the colorful waterfront of Galway, you'll discover centuries of history, charming villages, and spectacular landscapes. Stand atop the world-famous Cliffs of Moher, drive the scenic Ring of Kerry, stroll through the beautiful grounds of Kylemore Abbey, and visit the legendary Blarney Castle—where you can kiss the famous Blarney Stone and perhaps receive the "gift of gab."

Photo by Click and Learn Photography on Unsplash Photo by Click and Learn Photography on Unsplash

The Emerald Isle awaits

The adventure also includes unique Irish experiences you won't soon forget, including a medieval castle banquet, an authentic Irish evening at Kate Kearney's Cottage, a guided tour and tasting at the Midleton Distillery Experience, and visits to picturesque towns like Adare and Kilkenny. Along the way, you'll enjoy deluxe accommodations, daily breakfasts, memorable dinners, and the company of fellow travelers who share your sense of adventure.

Photo by Leonhard Niederwimmer on Unsplash Photo by Leonhard Niederwimmer on Unsplash

Create some memories with new friends

Best of all, you'll travel with Paul Shea, making this much more than a vacation—it's an opportunity to share laughs, stories, and unforgettable memories with one of Central Minnesota's favorite radio personalities.

Photo by Sam Carter on Unsplash Photo by Sam Carter on Unsplash

We know you've always wanted to go...

Whether Ireland has always been on your bucket list or you're looking for the trip of a lifetime, this is your invitation to experience the magic of the Emerald Isle. Space is limited, so don't wait to reserve your spot on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure with Paul Shea and Holiday Vacations.