Minnesota has 11,842 lakes and many of these lakes offer great opportunities to swim and enjoy the beach. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some of the hot spots.

Minneapolis-St. Paul

The Minneapolis Park System has 12 public beaches. They include Cedar Lake East Beach, Lake Harriet North Beach and Thomas Beach on Bde Make Ska. Another option is Wirth Lake Beach at Theodore Wirth Regional Park. Other options in the Twin Cities include Phalen Regional Park, Lake Como in St. Paul, Lake Marion in Lakeville, Round Lake in Eden Prairie, Shady Oak Lake in Minnetonka, Clifton E. French Regional Park and Square Lake Park in Stillwater.

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota and Lake Carlos Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota and Lake Carlos

Central Minnesota

Quarry Park and Nature Preserve in Waite Park is a good option for St. Cloud area swimmers. The Brainerd Lakes area offers swimming and picnic areas at Cross Lake Recreation area. In Alexandria at Lake Carlos State Park they have picnic areas, swimming and a beach. In Isle on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs visitors can take advantage of the beaches at Hennepin State Park.

Northwest Minnesota

Zippel Bay State Park in Williams, Minnesota on Lake of the Woods is a 950,000 acre lake and recreation area. The Roseau River is the location of Hayes State Park's swimming area with a sandy beach. Lake Bemidji's Diamond Point Park and Lake Bemidji State Park and Cameron Park are other top options in north central and northwest Minnesota

Northeast Minnesota

Iona Beach Scientific and Natural area in Two Harbors stretches 300 yards and has pink rocks instead of sand. Silver Bay has a black beach with fine taconite tailings. In Grand Marais, you can find agates at Artist's Point. Canal Park in Duluth and Park Point Recreation Area are other top summer destinations.

Southern Minnesota

Lake Pepin is a naturally occurring lake on the Mississippi. Ohuta Park in Lake City has a great beach and riverwalk. Near Marshall, Camden State Park has a popular beach which offers canoe, kayak and paddleboat rentals. In Rochester, Cascade Lake Park offers a beach with landscapes near the downtown.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.