The Minnesota walleye fishing opener is this Saturday. It is one of the most observed traditions in the State. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight some top options.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

Northern Minnesota

Northern and Northwestern Minnesota offer Lake of the Woods along the Minnesota and Canadian border. Lake of the Woods is a great option for fishing walleye along with northern pike. Juliot says Lake of the Woods also has numerous resort options for those seeking assistance in finding their next big catch.

Red Lake is the largest Minnesota lake based on surface area. Leech Lake in the Walker area is another great option for northern pike and walleye. Lake Winniebigoshish can be a great option for those looking for walleye, muskies and perch.

Northeast Minnesota includes the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. Within the BWCAW is Ely which offers numerous lake options with abundant fishing options that include trophy walleye, northern pike and smallmouth bass. Another great northeast Minnesota option is Lake Superior. It offers a unique opportunity that includes walleye, perch, northern pike. Other great options in northeast Minnesota include Rainy Lake, Kabetogama, Namakan, Crane and San Point lakes.

Pelican Lake Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM Pelican Lake Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Central Minnesota

Those looking to fish a bit closer to home can find great options at Gull Lake in Brainerd, Lake Mille Lacs in Garrison, Lake Koronis in Paynesville and the chain of Lakes in the Cold Spring, Richmond area.

Southern Minnesota

Southern Minnesota fishing options include regular stocked lakes in Waterville, Madison, Washington, Mankato and Faribault. Juliot suggests finding some bullhead and more other fish species. Fishing the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers can also be a options for anglers.

Twin Cities

Twin Cities fishing options include Lake Waconia, Lake Minnetonka and the St. Croix River.

If you want to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.