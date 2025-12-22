ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County is providing more information about the electronic waste recycling that will begin after the first of the year. The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will begin accepting electronic waste on January 5th.

Stearns County Environmental Services staff have received a number of phone calls with questions since the initial announcement was made.

Electronic recycling is available to residents of Stearns County and partner counties Benton, Sherburne, and Mille Lacs. The $10 screen fee and other free recycling options apply only to residential e-waste.

Businesses may also dispose of e-waste at the facility under the MPCA Very Small Quantity Generator Program. Business drop-offs require an appointment, and disposal costs follow the Stearns County fee schedule based on weight and contract pricing. Businesses should call the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 320-257-8605 for details and to schedule an appointment.