Fishing couldn't be much better in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He says the last 10 days have seen the best fishing this spring and he believes now is the best multi-species angling of the open water season. Schmitt says everything is biting right now from walleye, panfish, bass, and northern pike.

Look in the Weeds

Schmitt says weeds are developing with the spike in water temperatures and walleyes can be found in mid-depth structure in about 15 feet of water. He still prefers using a jig and minnow to catch walleyes but understands pivoting to leaches and/or nightcrawlers. Schmitt says minnows are difficult to maintain. He suggests looking for bass and northern pike in shallow water.

Spawning

Crappies and panfish are done spawning locally. Blue gills are still spawning but Schmitt believes they will be wrapping that up shortly. He suggests guarding against overfishing spawning fish saying you should throw back the bigger ones to keep the population in good shape.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

June Fishing

Schmitt believes fishing in June is so much better than July and August when warmer weather leads to less fish biting activity. He says fall fishing (late September, early October) can also be as good as the fishing we are seeing right now in Central Minnesota.

Muskie Fishing

The muskie fishing opener is Saturday in Minnesota. Schmitt says it's not as big of deal as the walleye fishing opener. He indicates muskie fishing is the most popular in late fall. Schmitt says Minnesota has some of the best muskie fishing in the nation including Sugar Lake near Annandale and the horseshoe chain of lakes near Richmond and Cold Spring.

Electronic Licensing

The state of Minnesota is transitioning to an electronic licensing system which starts next Tuesday. Schmitt says the downloadable app will make getting licenses and registering animals easier. Anyone can fish without a license this weekend until Tuesday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.