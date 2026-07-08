The DNR and Federal agents conducted a grouse drumming count this spring. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says they counted grouse drumming on a 129 routes. Schmitt says a drumming sound is when a male grouse flaps their wings really fast to mark their territory and to attract females. He says the numbers released show the grouse numbers a down a little bit compared to last year. Schmitt says they were down 1.7 drums per spot.

Grouse in Minnesota

Schmitt says grouse go through a natural 10-year population cycle swing with the peak having taken place 2 years ago. He says we are in a declining period but it may not indicate what we'll see in the fall. Schmitt believes Minnesota is still an exceptional grouse hunting state. He suspects the amount of young grouse surviving through the summer will be a determining factor in regards to population. Minnesota has been the number 1 state in terms of grouse harvest with Wisconsin and Michigan ranking numbers 2 and 3.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM

Fishing So Far

Fishing got off to a slow start this spring due to too many windy days. Schmitt says for those who chose to fish in the last 2 months, fishing has been exceptional. He says all fish species have been biting including walleyes. Schmitt says the larger lakes in the state which includes; Lake of the Woods, Leech and Mille Lacs receive high marks. He says in Central Minnesota the small lakes have produced great fishing early in the season and that continued through early June.

Fishing Slowing Down

Schmitt expects fishing to slow down in July and August with hot temperatures and less fish activity. He says there is a lot of competition for forage beyond the warm water challenges. Schmitt says fish hatches are off shore and into the middle of lakes. He believes there is a lot of competition to get fish to eat. Schmitt suggests fishing early and late in the day for the most success.

Pelican Lake Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM Pelican Lake Image Credit: Megan Zee/TSM

Lake Use

Warmer weather brings out more recreational boaters. Schmitt suggests patience at boat accesses and on lakes for both anglers and recreational users. He says jet skiers should be mindful of those fishing in the area and to not create a large wake.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.