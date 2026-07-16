The heat and smokey weather isn't helping fishing conditions in the State. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says temperatures in the 90s and water temperatures pushing up into the 80s has pushed us into the dog days of summer a bit earlier than expected.

Fishing Strategies

Schmitt suggests fishing early and late and to not focus solely on catching walleyes. He says bluegills and panfish may be easier to catch this time of year. Schmitt suggests looking for them on weed edges and weed flats. If you're looking for walleye, he suggests using crank baits, spinners and some form of live bait. Schmitt says a jig and a minnow often works but this time of year it's too hard to keep minnows alive so, he's switched to nightcrawlers and leeches.

Bass

Schmitt says bass could be a great option right now. Look for them in shallow water near lily pads, bullrushes or submerged vegetation. Schmitt says all the lakes in Central Minnesota have bluegills, bass and panfish but he especially likes the chain of lakes near Richmond and Cold Spring. Lakes near Annandale could also be good options.

Records on Big Stone Lake

Big Stone Lake in western Minnesota is setting records with record setting bluegills. The current state record for bluegills was broken at the end of May at 2 pounds and 11.75 inches. On July 7th the record was broke again with a 2.1 pound bluegill measured at 11.6 inches. On July 8th another 2 pounder measuring at 12 inches long was caught. Schmitt says Big Stone Lake has become the bluegill destination spot in Minnesota. He explains historically Big Stone has been known as a walleye lake.

Fires in Northern Minnesota

The fires near Ely and the Boundary Water Canoe Area are having a major impact on the outdoors. Schmitt says the area is closed down and this is hurting tourism and resorts in the area. He explains they've been through this before but it is not good for the region.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.