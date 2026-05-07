The walleye fishing opener in Minnesota is Saturday May 9. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News has the details you need to have success in your pursuit of the big catch. Schmitt expects the supply of live bait to be good at area bait shops.

Live Bait

Schmitt says minnows should be in good supply but spot tail shiners could be in short supply in northern Minnesota. He says there are plenty of rainbow minnows, fatheads and suckers. Schmitt says many bait shops are offering what they call a "walleye mix" which consists of red tails, spot tails, rainbows, and chubs. He says bait shops should have plenty of leeches and nightcrawlers. Schmitt believes small and medium sized leeches are likely all you will be able to find. The large ones just aren't available yet.

Andrew Schmitt for TSM Andrew Schmitt for TSM loading...

Water Temperatures

Locations to catch walleye depend on water temperatures. Schmitt says the water temperatures are cooler than normal for this time of year. He says in Central Minnesota temps are in the 50s when they should be in the low 60s for this time of year. Schmitt expects to find walleye in shallow water in 6-10 feet. He suggests looking in shoreline breaks, points, under bridges or anything with some current area. Schmitt says if it is sunny, the fish could move a little deeper.

Windy and Rainy Conditions

Windy and rainy conditions could play a role early Saturday morning. Schmitt believes fish will be moving toward wind driven shorelines and portions of the lake. He says windy conditions aren't bad when chasing walleye unless the winds exceed 20 miles per hour.

Gas Prices

Schmitt says gas prices and the overall increase in cost of most goods could impact fishing activity. He believes activity could decrease in northern Minnesota.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM loading...

Presentation

Schmitt suggests a simple presentation that includes a jig and minnow, a slip bobber and a minnow, Lindy live bait and minnow or some crankbaits. A jig and a leech is another option. He suggests slowing your presentation and being patient. Schmitt expects walleyes to be bunched up. He believes crappies are a good plan B option if you can't find walleyes.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.