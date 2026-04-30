The wild turkey hunting season is underway. Seasons A and B are complete and Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News has some harvest results. Schmitt says the amount of turkeys shot so far is down compared to the last two seasons, which were record setting. Schmitt believes the cooler, rainy weather has had a negative impact on the start.

Weather is Impacting

Schmitt believes many turkey hunters chose to buy their licenses for the C or D season due to the weather not being ideal. Based on that, he expects the number of turkeys harvested to pick up over the next couple of weeks.

Numbers

Season A ran from April 15-21 and yielded 5,995 turkeys shot in Minnesota, which is down 16% from last year. Season B ran from April 22-28 and yielded 3,380 turkeys shot, which is up from last year's 2,963. Schmitt says reports from Central Minnesota were good and the number of turkeys spotted in Central Minnesota continues to be high. Season C is underway and will continue until next Tuesday.

Andrew Schmitt for TSM Andrew Schmitt for TSM loading...

Fishing Opener Checklist

The Minnesota walleye fishing opener is set for Saturday May 9. Schmitt has a checklist for anglers prior to the opener. Make sure your boat is running correctly, check to make sure you have supplies on the boat, life jackets, lights are working on your trailer, pumps, live wells, all your batteries, and a fishing license.

Live Bait

Live bait is another item that should be on a fisherman's checklist. He says as we approach on opener, check with bait shops on their supply of minnows. Schmitt believes he'll have a better idea on the supply of live bait next Thursday. He says shiner and rainbow minnows will be highly sought after prior to the opener. Schmitt says fishing panfish can be a good Plan B option during opening weekend if the walleye bite isn't good.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.