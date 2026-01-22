The extreme cold weather that has entered Minnesota this week has reduced the fun factor for those wanting to sit on a bucket and ice fish this weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if you are going to ice fish this weekend he recommends using wheel houses and ice castles as opposed to moving around on the ice in a portable ice house on sitting on a bucket.

Ice Fishing Locally

Schmitt says he hasn't taken a full size vehicle on the ice on area lakes this winter. He anticipates doing that next week after this stretch of extreme cold weather. Schmitt indicates regardless of what time of year it is or how cold it has been, there is always spots on the ice that aren't safe to drive a vehicle. He says often times vehicles go through the ice in areas where they shouldn't go. Schmitt says he's not sure he'd ever drive a full size vehicle on Lake Koronis considering the islands on the lake and channels. (moving water areas)

Ice Fishing Contests

Upcoming fishing contests are a go in Minnesota this year. Schmitt says the Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza is set for January 31 on Gull Lake. The Cat Fish Fest on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes near Cold Spring and Richmond is a go on February 13-14. The Maple Lake Ice Fishing contest on Maple Lake is set for February 7 and Schmitt expects that one to be fine to happen.

Duck Season

Recapping what happened during the duck, pheasant and grouse seasons in Minnesota. Schmitt says there were fewer teal and mallards hatched this year which led to a sub par duck season. He says once the wood ducks left the area, it got tough in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says duck hunting was much better in western Minnesota, out near Glenwood, Benson and Ortonville. He says the habitat was better in that area.

Pheasants

The recap of the pheasant season was good. Schmitt says August roadside counts were up about 50% in some areas and that led to a good pheasant hunt. Southwest and western Minnesota saw the best pheasant hunting. Schmitt says grouse hunting was down this year and so were their overall numbers. He says the hunt wasn't bad but just not as good as 2023-2024.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.