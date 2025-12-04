Ice anglers are getting excited about the cold weather and the ice making that is taking place all over the upper Midwest. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to talk about how quickly it will be safe enough to ice fish in Central Minnesota. He says good solid ice is forming across Central Minnesota lakes with 3 to 4 inches on many areas lakes. Schmitt encourages those willing to go on the ice to check the ice as they go and try familiar locations on lakes that typically freeze the fastest. He says the ice tends to be thinner in the middle of the lake.

When to Go on Lakes

Schmitt says this has been a quick transition from open water fishing to ice fishing with some anglers already fishing area lakes. He says this is the time of year where everyone shouldn't trust what someone else says about ice thickness. Schmitt suggests bringing your chisel and check the ice as you walk it. He suggests early ice anglers to know where you're going and go to familiar lakes. Schmitt believes in ice picks and bringing someone with you.

Northern Minnesota

Northern Minnesota lakes are seeing lots of ice fishing activity. Schmitt says people are walking about a mile onto Red Lake. He says there has been reports of some fishing on the south end on Mille Lacs. Schmitt indicates the majority of Mille Lacs isn't frozen over yet. He says Leech Lake is capped and expects plenty of activity there this weekend. Schmitt says Lake of the Woods is close to frozen over and could be within the next few days. He says work with resorts when navigating the large bodies of water in the state.

Deer Hunting Numbers

Muzzleloader and archery deer season continues in the state. Muzzleloader season ends on December 14 with the archery season continuing through the rest of 2025. As of Thursday morning the total deer kills during all the seasons is just shy of 172,000. Schmitt says muzzleloader popularity appears down this season while archery hunting remains popular. He says crossbows are getting more kids and women to participate.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.