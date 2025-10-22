ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We told you last week that St. Cloud is moving forward with an ambitious plan to revitalize downtown, which will require state bonding money.

One project is an improved 5th Avenue corridor from St. Cloud State University to the downtown. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the plan includes designated bike lanes, better lighting, and improved softscaping.

We're going to lose a bunch of trees due to disease, like most urban environments, so we're going to have to replace what we enjoy today. But, we're going to replace it with something maybe more ornate, something disease-resistant.

Glaesman says hardscaping structures like new bus shelters would also be included.

He says 5th Avenue is scheduled to be redone in 2029, but getting state bonding money would move the project up to 2027. The city will ask the state legislature for $3.4 million for this project, with a 50 percent local match.

The vision to create a new park and riverwalk along the Mississippi River near downtown St. Cloud has been talked about for years. The city is renewing that effort with a plan to ask the state legislature to help fund the project with bonding dollars.

Glaesman says the low-lying area near Cathedral High School provides a unique opportunity.

There are just very few spots where someone can walk down to the water's edge, touch the water, and do something. That's what this opportunity presents, whether you are an employee of CentraCare, a guest at CentraCare, or you are in the downtown, you have the opportunity in a reasonable walk to get there and do something.

The city will ask the legislature for $3.15 million in the bonding bill, with the city matching that number. If the bonding request is approved, the project could start as soon as 2027.

Glaesman says both projects have remained on the back burner for years due to a lack of funding.

Yes, we expect to have the dollars in five years, but they just haven't moved up on that schedule. So right now, we have both the 5th Avenue mill and overlay scheduled for 2029, and we have the river walk scheduled for 2029, but these state dollars would ensure that they move up, not just in years, but that they actually do happen.

Glaesman says the city would use a variety of funding sources to pay for its share of the 50 percent match.

He says their pitch to statewide lawmakers will be that Central Minnesota, and downtown St. Cloud, as well as CentraCare and St. Cloud State University, are all economic engines. He says the city will bring in some experts to help them monitor regularly what's happening at the State Capitol.