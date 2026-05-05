ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new show at the Minnesota State Fair this summer will be both a homecoming and a celebration of music. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis's Homecoming: A Celebration of the Minnesota Sound will take the grandstand stage at the Great Minnesota Get Together on August 29th.

Jam and Lewis will lead a band and will be joined by an array of special guests, including Johnny Gil, Morris Day, and Jerome Benton of the Time, Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block, Yolanda Adams, Ralph Tresvant, Ruben Studdard, and more.

The state fair takes place from August 27th to September 7th (Labor Day).

Lewis says he has been attending the state fair every year since he was a kid, so returning home to perform this year is a dream come true, and you never know who may join them for the show.

Jam and Lewis have produced albums and written songs for some of the music industry's biggest acts, such as Janet Jackson, Prince, and Gwen Stefani, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis Homecoming joins Bonnie Raitt, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Sierra Ferrell, Tommy James & The Shondells with special guest Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone, Rod Stewart with special guest Richard Marx, AJR with special guests Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane, Brad Paisley with special guest Avery Anna, HARDY with special guest McCoy Moore, TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue, and MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals as grand stand acts announded for 2026. The State Fair says they will make the last grandstand act announcement in the next few weeks.

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