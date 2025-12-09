ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- You can see two Grammy Award-winning artists in one great show at the Minnesota State Fair next summer. The Great Minnesota Get Together has announced that Rod Stewart will take the Grand Stand stage on September 1st. Stewart will be joined by special guest Richard Marx as the opening act.

What are some of Rod Stewart's career highlights?

Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide. The London-born singer has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years with hit songs like "Infatuation," "Some Guys Have All the Luck," "Maggie May," and the ballad "Forever Young." Last year, Stewart released his 33rd studio album, "Swing Fever," and a collaboration with Jools Holland and his Rhythm Orchestra, which hit No. 1 in the U.K. He was knighted at Buckingham Palace in 2016 for his services to music and charity.

Minnesota State Fair

Joining Stewart is Richard Marx, who burst onto the music scene in the 80s with the hit "Don't Mean Nothing." He also holds the distinction of being one of only two artists, alongside Michael Jackson, to write a number-one song in four different decades. Rod Stewart and Richard Marx join Weird Al Yankovic as Grand Stand acts announced for the 2026 state fair.

Tickets for Rod Stewart go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday on the state fair's website.

