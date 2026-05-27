Summer weather is finally here, and there is plenty to do to take advantage of the warmer temps. Not to worry, as there are some indoor activities too if you want to get out of the heat, like some of the great shows in downtown St. Cloud, or just a fun night out at the movies at Parkwood Cinema.

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The parking lot behind Target at Crossroads Center will once again transform into a festival of fun, but this time it’s a little different. The Paranormal Cirque Inferno is in town, bringing horror, dark humor, and awesome acrobatics underneath the big top. Sinister characters will take you through the show, and you might want to bring a friend. The Paranormal Cirque is considered an older age show. No one under 13 will be admitted, and children ages 13-17 have to be accompanied by an adult. Tickets range from $25 to $60.

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 6:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 5:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

Monday: 7:30 p.m.

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You can dance, dance, dance the afternoon away on Saturday. Head down to Pantown Brewing for the Friends and Family Dance Party. Try out a Free dance class, listen to tunes from Minnesota musicians, and help a good cause all at once. The event is free to attend, but they are asking for Free Will Donations. The dance party is a fundraiser for the Wirth Center and the Women’s Fund of Central MN as part of Kathy Kampa & Paul Wirth’s Dancing with our Stars. ODB food truck and Wandering Cow Ice Cream will be on hand starting at 4:45 p.m., and there will be some surprises as well.

Saturday: 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

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It is finally here, St. Cloud’s own Rox baseball season has started. Join the Rox for the fun of their home opener on Friday. Take in all the excitement of independent, college summer league baseball with the great food and outdoor sunshine at Joe Faber Field. Plus, for the home opener, meet Minnesota Twins’ 1991 World Series catcher Brian Harper. He will be on hand to meet and greet fans and sign autographs. There will be a fireworks show after the game as well. Tickets range from $12 - $34. The Rox have gone to a cashless system, so be aware of that if you go.

Friday: 7:05 p.m.

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Take your furry best friend out for a special day just for them at Bark Live! A Barkyard BBQ at the Minneapolis Convention Center. There will be three stands with free toys and treats, spin the wheel for prizes, or have your pouch try the sniff grill to find a surprise. Plus, pup caricatures, photo ops, games, picnics, and pup cups, too. And food trucks for their people, too. Best of all, the event is FREE! However, there are limited spots, so you need to RSVP ahead of time. Use the link above to submit your reservation.

Saturday: Noon – 4:00 p.m.

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Celebrate children and art at a fun, interactive kids festival. The Flint Hills Family Festival has been bringing people together for over 25 years. There will be performances, art-making activities, student matinees, and more. The festival is all about sparking creativity in children and bringing communities together. Over 1 million people have attended since the event started in 2001. The festival is free to attend, but there is a cost to take part in some of the indoor performances. All the fun takes place in the outdoor park space near the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts and in the Ordway in downtown St. Paul.

Friday: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

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