Ah, the weekend will soon be here, and it is the first weekend of May. Those April showers we have been experiencing look to clear off, and temps in the 60s for a chance to get out.

Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls opened a few weeks ago, but Hemker Park and Zoo in Freeport opens up this weekend. It looks like a great weekend to get out and check out the new critters at both attractions.

READ MORE: Exciting New Residents Join Hemker Park And Zoo This Season

There is still one last weekend to check out Disney's Frozen at the Paramount Center for the Arts. You can head down to Minneapolis to see the Wizard of Oz at the Children's Theatre Company, too.

READ MORE: New Surprises Await In Children’s Theatre’s Wizard Of Oz

There are always great shows at Pioneer Place on 5th, Gnarly Bard Theater, and the Red Carpet Night Club as well. Check out the Weekender's top picks below for some activities to get you out and about this week.

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You can find lost treasures and reacquire childhood toys your parents may have tossed out on you at an annual event in St. Cloud. The 3rd Annual Collectormania is taking place at the Eagles Club in St. Cloud. Find all those lost memories like records, Barbie, Transformers, comics, books, games, and more. Plus, there will be a Mario Kart tournament at 4:00 p.m. The event is also a fundraiser for the Sauk Rapids Riverside Lions Club. Free to attend.

Saturday: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

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It is only a little over a week until Mother’s Day. Are you trying to think of that perfect or unique gift? How about making mom a one-of-a-kind pendant? The Rock & Art Shop’s Mom’s Who Rock: Pendant Bar is the perfect spot. You will choose mom’s favorite stone and then create a pendant necklace to give to mom, or maybe keep for yourself. They will have a wide variety of stones available to choose from in different shapes and sizes, and cords and chains to pick from as well. Or you can even bring in your own stone to use as well. There will be some treats to have while you work, too. Pendant making is available while supplies last. The cost is $20 to attend.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

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Celebrate the biggest day in horse racing with two Kentucky Derby Parties in St. Cloud. First, you can hit Iron Street Distillery for their bash. You can dress up, play games, and watch the derby live. Iron Street is teaming up with Dancing with our Stars Jennifer Lamb Randolph for a fundraiser for Big Brothers, Big Sisters for this event. You can also check out Beaudreau’s for their first “Talk Derby to Me” party. There will be a Montucky Special, Mint Juleps for sale, snacks, and games with prizes. And a meat raffle, Fancy Hat contest, and more.

Iron Street: Saturday from 4:00 pm. – 10:00 p.m.

Beaudreau: Saturday from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

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Introduce your kids to a new hobby, or take one up yourself for free this weekend. The 36th Annual Free Comic Book Day is Saturday, and Granite City Comics and the St. Cloud Library are celebrating. Granite City Comics will have over 50 different free comics to choose from, including the biggies Dungeon Crawler Carl, DC with Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Energon Universe Special (Transformers meets G.I. Joe), along with in-store specials, and potentially an artist signing (watch their Facebook page). The Library will have Free Comic Book Day issues from past years, activities, and challenges. All Free Comics are on a while supplies last basis.

Granite City Comics: Saturday, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

St. Cloud Library: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

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There is something for all kids at the free annual Fraser Festival at the St. Paul River Centre. They will have mini-golf, sticky soccer, an obstacle course, and other games. There will also be a silent disco, which is a sensory-friendly way to experience music by allowing people to control their volume and music type. Plus, therapy dogs, cats, alpacas, and bunnies to pet. And for those budding artists, there will be arts and crafts projects and gardening activities. Oh, and a rock climbing wall. There is so much to do. Fraser Festival is a sensory-friendly event for people with sensory processing differences and the whole community to provide fun interaction for all kids in a judgment-free environment. The event is Free to attend, but donations are welcome.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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