ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some changes are coming to the hours that two local libraries will be open in the new year.

The Great River Regional Library says it is changing the hours of the St. Cloud Public Library starting on January 2nd. The library will be opening an hour earlier and closing an hour earlier. Monday through Thursday's hours will go from the current 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. to a new schedule of 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday's hours will go from the current 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to a new schedule of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. And, Saturday's hours will go from the current 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to a new schedule of 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Great River Regional Library is also making a slight change to the hours at the Clearwater Public Library. Starting on January 2nd, Wednesday's schedule will go from the current 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to the new hours of 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All other hours at that library will remain the same.

Library leaders say they are confident that the adjustments best align with the needs and schedules of library users.