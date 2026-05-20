The unofficial start of summer begins this weekend with Memorial Day. And already, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wants us to think about late summer and into fall.
The Ren Fest just announced their seven Theme Weekends for 2026:
ONCE UPON A TIME
August 22-23
Princesses, knights in shining armour and enchantment. The storybook awaits!
HIGHLAND FLING
August 29-30
Bagpipes, tartans and Highland games.
WOOFSTOCK
September 5-7
Dogs and contests and treats for all.
BOLD NORTH ADVENTURE
September 12-13
Vikings, lumberjacks, axe throwing and tall tales.
WINE, CHOCOLATE AND ROMANCE
September 19-20
Delight in the decadence with wine tastings, chocolate and romance.
ART AFFAIR
September 26-27
Artisans, demonstrations and plenty of interaction and live performances.
OKTOBERFEST
October 2-4
Bavarian beer done medieval style.
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open weekends August 22 through October 4th, including Labor Day Monday, September 7th and Festival Friday, October 2nd.
Tickets are on sale now with discounts available for advance buyers.
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Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein