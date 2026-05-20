The unofficial start of summer begins this weekend with Memorial Day. And already, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wants us to think about late summer and into fall.

The Ren Fest just announced their seven Theme Weekends for 2026:



ONCE UPON A TIME

August 22-23

Princesses, knights in shining armour and enchantment. The storybook awaits!

HIGHLAND FLING

August 29-30

Bagpipes, tartans and Highland games.

WOOFSTOCK

September 5-7

Dogs and contests and treats for all.

BOLD NORTH ADVENTURE

September 12-13

Vikings, lumberjacks, axe throwing and tall tales.

WINE, CHOCOLATE AND ROMANCE

September 19-20

Delight in the decadence with wine tastings, chocolate and romance.

ART AFFAIR

September 26-27

Artisans, demonstrations and plenty of interaction and live performances.

OKTOBERFEST

October 2-4

Bavarian beer done medieval style.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is open weekends August 22 through October 4th, including Labor Day Monday, September 7th and Festival Friday, October 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now with discounts available for advance buyers.