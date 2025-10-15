ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A longtime music school in St. Cloud is in the process of buying its own building. The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts is buying the former Daniel Building on 7th Avenue.

Executive Director James Newman says they are hoping to acquire the building by the end of this year, and move-in by early next year. He says the Wirth Center would occupy the third floor of the building, with the vision of turning the first two floors into a community arts center.

We need dance studios, an early childhood music area, and a large venue/event space where we could not just do recitals for the Wirth Center but also bring in some performances and live music.

The former Daniel Building has about 25,000 square feet in total, about four times the space the Wirth Center has in its current location.

They are leasing space in the former St. Mary's school building. The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts has been in St. Cloud for over 45 years. Newman says while most people in the community might know them for their popular School of Rock program, Dr. Paul Wirth started it as a piano school.

In the community, we're probably the most well-known for School of Rock, but as a music school, Dr. Paul Wirth is well-known and has had multiple students go on to Juilliard and some of the top piano conservatories in the country. Some of them are competing and winning major competitions around the country and the world.

Newman says they want to be a space for community members to come and explore a variety of arts programs.

The vision is to create a community arts center, so people are coming in there for more than just the Wirth Center for piano lessons. We have a great dance program; we want to grow that and offer more social dance opportunities. More opportunities for people to come in and be creative, whether it's a paint class or another creative endeavor.

The Daniel building needs some structural updates, and they need to add a bathroom to the main floor. The Wirth Center received a Downtown Revitalization Grant, as well as a $500,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Education, to help jump start their fundraising.

They are also currently doing a capital campaign.