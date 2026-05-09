High School Baseball Roundup Showcases Standout Performances
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP - MAY 7TH/MAY 8TH
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 15 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2
The Crusaders out-hit the Flyers eleven to five, including a triple and three
doubles. Their starting pitcher was B. Mathiasen, who threw seven innings to earn
the win. He gave up five singles, four runs, seven walks, and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Crusaders' offense was led by L. Bell, who went 3-4 with a triple and a double
for four RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. T. Voight went 1-3 with a
double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and K. Koenig went 2-4 for an RBI, a
walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Carter Jersak went 1-3 with a double
for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs and E. Fox was credited with an RBI, and
he had a walk. S. Meyer went 1-3, B. Schneider went 1-3, and he scored two runs
; J. Bovey was hit by a pitch, and he had two stolen bases.
The Flyers' starting pitcher was No. 13. He threw six innings, gave up eleven
hits, 15 runs, five walks, and recorded one strikeout. Liam Thoma threw one
inning; he issued one walk.
The Flyers' offense was led by Liam Thoma, who went 1-4 for an RBI and
Prescott Romaine went 1-3 for an RBI. He had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored
a run. Ben Anderson went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, Ryan Newman, and
Ben Kicker both had a walk, and he scored a run. Dominic Hough went 1-2, No. 22
went 1-4 and No. 13 had three walks.
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 12 MELROSE DUTCHMAN 0
The Crusaders out-hit the Dutchmen eleven to three, including one
double. The starting pitcher was Jake Murphy; he threw a gem to
earn the win. He threw a complete game, he gave up three singles,
and he recorded twelve strikeouts.
The Crusaders' offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, who went 2-3 with a
double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he
scored one run. Henry Schloe went 2-5 for two RBIs, and Owen
Fradette went 1-1 for two RBIs. Charlie Dolan went 3-4 for an RBI, he
had a walk, and he scored a run. Jack Hamak was credited with two
RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nolan
Bigaouette went 1-2 for an RBI. He had a walk, a stolen base, and he
scored a run. Nick Plante went 1-4 with a walk, Jacob Oliver was hit
by a pitch, he had a walk, with two stolen bases, and he scored a run.
Hunter Moreland had a walk, and he scored a run, and Sam Oliver had
a walk, and he scored two runs.
The Dutchman starting pitcher was Jack Tschida. He threw five
innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks, and he recorded
a strikeout. Zach Rieland threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four
runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Their offense
was led by Carson Theiler and Zach Rieland, both of whom went 1-3, and No. 8
went 1-1.
SARTELL SABRES 4 ALEXNADRIA CARDINALS 0
The Sabres out-hit the Cardinals seven to three, including a home run, three
doubles, and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher, Brady Thompson, threw a
gem to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up three singles, two walks,
and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Sabres' offense was led by Brady Thompson, who went 2-3 with a double
and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 2-3
with a home run and a double for an RBI. Mateo Segura went 1-1 with a sacrifice
fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Parker Smith went 2-3 with a double, Nolan
Hemker had a walk and a stolen base, Matt Schreiner had a walk and scored a
run, and Daylon Holter had two walks.
The Cardinals' starting pitcher was Evan Zabel. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave
up four hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts B. Jones
threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and one walk.
The Cardinals' offense was led by Connor Anderson and Nolan Johnson, both of whom
went 1-3, Zach Iverson went 1-2 with a walk, and Braun Peterson had a walk.
ROCORI SPARTANS 9 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2
The Spartans out-hit the Storm nine to five, including a home run and a very good
pitching performance. Reece Halla threw a complete game to earn the win. He
gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts.
The Spartans' offense was led by Caleb Maddox, who went 3-4 for an RBI, had three
stolen bases, and scored a pair of runs. Nolan VanLoy went 2-4 with a home
run for two RBIs and a stolen base. Charlie Upgren went 1-3 for two RBIs, a
stolen base, and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base,
and he scored a run. Cooper Notch went 1-4, and he scored a run; Blake Kelly
went 1-3, and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 with a stolen base, and
he scored a run; Zander Forkerts had a walk, and he scored a run.
The Storm's starting pitcher was Owen Sales. He threw one inning, he gave up
seven hits, eight runs, and he issued one walk. Caseyn Schinkle threw six innings,
he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Storm offense was led by Griffin Rothstein, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Owen
Sales had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brody Sabin went 2-3 with a double and Gavin
Peterson went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Isaac Miller went
1-4, Tavin Gohman had a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Black was hit by a
pitch, and Reed Krogstad had a walk.
PIERZ PIONEERS 12 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 1
The Pioneers out-hit the Patriots eight to three, including a triple and two
doubles. Their starting pitcher, Link Toops, threw three innings. He gave up two
hits, one run, seven walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Thielen
threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.
The Pioneers' offense was led by Grady Young, who went 2-3 for four RBIs, and Bo
Woitalla went 2-3 for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Jackson Thielen went
1-2 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Saehr
went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Danny
Litke went 1-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he was credited with
two RBIs and scored a run. Brecken Andres went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch
. Sawyer Lochner had three walks, and he scored two runs. Connor Hennessy
was hit by a pitch, Jaxsen Hardy had a walk, and he scored a run.
The Patriots' starting pitcher was Lucas Hoff. He threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two
hits, five runs, and two walks. Mason Otto threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits,
seven runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout.
The Patriot offense was led by Owen Krueger, who went 1-3 with a double and
Lucas Hoff went 1-3, and Mason Otto went 1-2 with a walk. Blake Spiczka was hit
by a pitch and had two walks. Kyle Kotaska, Connor Johnson, and Colten Barnes
all had a walk, and Gus Bolz-Andolshek had a walk, and he scored a run.
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 KIMBALL CUBS 3
The Bulldogs out-hit the Cubs thirteen to eleven, including three triples, two
doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Eric Paulson, who threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up eleven hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded ten
strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Matt Hemmingson, who went 3-5 with two triples for
two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Derek Mergen went 2-3 with a double for
three RBIs and a walk. Brock Bruntlett went 2-3 with a triple for an RBI, he was hit
by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Esau Nelson went 3-4 for an RBI, he had a walk,
and he scored a run. Eric Paulson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a walk, and
he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 1-3; he had two walks, a stolen base, and he
scored two runs. Brayden VanderBeek went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and Nick
Utsch went 1-3. Gavin Bulthuis had two walks, and he had a stolen base, and
Brayden Meagher scored a run.
The Cubs' starting pitcher was Tanner Kuseske. He threw one inning, he gave up
two hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Devin Gruba
threw 5 2/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded
six strikeouts. Teagan VanNurden threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits
and two runs.
The Cubs' offense was led by Devin Gruba, who went 3-4 for an RBI, and Brayden Johnson went 1-3 with a triple for an RBI. Noah Merten was credited with an RBI, and Mason Danelke went 2-4. Tate Winters went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run and
Andray Stang went 1-4, and he scored a run. Gavin Mesenbrink had a walk, and
he scored a run, and Tegan VanNurden went 1-3.
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 KIMBALL CUBS 1
The Bulldogs out-hit the Cubs seven to three; their starting pitcher
was Brayden VanderBeek, who threw a gem to earn the win. He threw
seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk nd he
recorded seven strikeouts.
The Bulldogs' offense was led by Matt Hemingson, who went 2-4 for three
RBIs and he scored a run, and Gavin Bulthuis went 2-2 with a
sacrifice bunt for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Esau Nelson went
1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and
Brayden VanderBeek was credited with two RBIs. Reed Johnson went
1-3 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Derek
Mergen went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Eric Paulson
and Nick Utsch both had a walk, and both scored a run, and Sawyer
Holtberg was hit by a pitch. Brock Bruntlett had three walks, and he
scored a run. Dustin Ryder and Shane Pauls both had a walk.
The Cubs' starting pitcher was Tate Winter. He threw 4 1/2 innings, he
gave up five hits, eight runs, seven walks, and he recorded two
strikeouts. Gavin Mesenbrink threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits,
two runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs' offense was led by Tate Winter, who went 2-2 with a triple, Noah Merten went 1-3 for an RBI, and Andray Stang had a walk, and he scored a run.
EVW EAGLES 4 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2
The Eagles were out-hit by the Huskers, six to five; their starting pitchers were
Gabe Schmitt, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He threw seven innings,
he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Eagles' offense was led by Jack Maile, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI and
Max Torborg went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Bryce Neiman was credited with a
RBI and Nick Becker went 1-2 with a double, and he had a walk. Torii Berg went
2-3 with a double, and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Neiman was credited with a
RBI and Blake Glenz had a stolen base, and he scored a run.
The Huskers' starting pitcher was Masyn Patrick. He threw six innings, he gave up
five hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. The Huskers' offense was led by Jacob Worlie, who went 2-3 with a triple and a double for an RBI,
and he scored a run. Wyatt Pilarski went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jaxon Bartkowicz
went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Wyatt Pilarski went 1-3 for an RBI, and Nate
Streit went 1-3. Masyn Patrick went 1-4, and Brody Huls had a walk.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 10 EVW EAGLES 6
The Huskers out-hit the Eagles, twelve to seven, including a home run, a triple,
and two doubles. Their starting pitcher, Jaxon Bartkowicz, threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Brody
Ulik threw two innings; he gave up a walk and recorded one strikeout.
The Huskers' offense was led by Masyn Patrick, who went 1-3 with a home run for
three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Pilarski went 2-3 with a double for
two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored
two runs. Nate Streit went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base,
and he scored a run. Jax Patrick went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run.
Jacob Worlie went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he
scored two runs. Brodi Huls went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and
Andrew Dincau had a walk.
The Eagles' starting pitcher was Blake Glenz. He threw three innings, and he gave up
seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.
John Weiss threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, five runs, and a walk. Bryce
Neiman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Eagles' offense was led by Jack Maile, who went 1-3 with a home run for three
RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Torii Berg went 1-4 for an RBI, and J. Torborg
went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jacob Caron went 1-3 with a walk,
and he scored two runs. Nick Becker went 1-2, and he scored three runs.
Bryce Neiman went 1-4, and he scored a run. Caleb DeRose went 1-2, and he
scored a run. Matt Heuring had two walks, and Blake Glenz had a walk.
ST. CLOUD CRUSH 19 DETROIT LAKE LAKERS 5
The Crush out hit the Lakers seventeen to six, including three home runs and a
double. The Crush starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle. He threw five innings, he
gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. I.
Palmer threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.
The Crush offense was led by A. Dobowey, who went 3-4 with a home run for five
RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Orion Preisler went 2-4 with a home run for
three RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs. Everett Stine went 2-5 with a home run
for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jared Laudenbach went 4-5 with a home
run for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Gerad Hanle went 3-4 with a walk, a
stolen base, and he scored four runs, and Carter Williams went 1-2 with a double,
he had two walks, one stolen base, and he scored two runs. Andrew Stuber went
1-4 for three RBIs, he scored a run and Amittai Preisler had a walk and he scored
a run and Sebastian Machado had two stolen bases.
The Lakers' starting pitcher was H. Goodridge. He threw four innings, he gave up
nine hits, twelve runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. No.14 threw
two innings; he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks, and recorded three
strikeouts.
The Lakers' offense was led by E. Hatch, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a
run, and L. Germain went 1-3 for two RBIs. D. Barker went 2-3, and he scored a
run. H. Schlahaff went 1-2, and he scored a run, and N. Germain had a walk, and he
scored a run.
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 17 ALBANY HUSKIES 4
The Flyers out-hit the Huskies fifteen to three, including a triple, a double, and
one sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Preston Romaine, who threw six innings to
earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded seven
strikeouts. Connor Neu closed it out with one inning in relief, and he recorded two
strikeouts.
The Flyers were led on offense by John Ahlin, who went 4-5 for four RBIs, and he
scored two runs. Izaak Kalis went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen
base, and he scored four runs. L. Knopik went 1-1 with a triple for three RBIs and
B. Anderson went 1-1 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Liam Thoma had a sacrifice
fly and a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Preston Romaine
went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ryan Newman went 1-2 with a walk, two
stolen bases, and he scored three runs, and C. Poster went 1-1 for an RBI. Payton
Bartos went 2-3 with two walks, and Evan LeMieur was credited with an RBI, and he
had a walk. Conor Neu went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Charlie Zwilling went
1-2, and he scored a run. Charlie Zwilling went 1-2, and he scored a run and N.
Sams had a stolen base, and he scored a run.
The Huskies' starting pitcher was K. Holm. He threw 3 2/3 innings, and he gave up
seven hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. A. Orbeck
threw 2 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded
a strikeout. A. Kalthoff gave up four hits and five runs, and N. Schneider threw
one inning, he gave up a hit, and he recorded one strikeout.
The Huskies' offense was led by Connor Plumski, and C. Habben both went 1-2
with a home run for a RBI. A. Orbeck went 1-3 with a double, C. Goebel had a
walk and a stolen base, W. Schmitz had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and C.
Wesen had a walk, and he scored a run.
BBE JAGUARS 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3
The Jaguars out-hit the Royals nine to seven, including one double. Their
starting pitcher was Jace Mueller, who threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He
gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Noah
Jensen threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.
The Jaguars' offense was led by Aiden Mueller, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he
scored two runs; Jace Mueller went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run.
Cameron Loe went 2-3 for an RBI, and Tyler Myers went 1-4 for an RBI. Baron
Breitbach went 2-3, and Noah DeRoo went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.
Noah Jensen and Lance Rademacher both had a walk.
The Royals' starting pitcher, Ryan Swenson, threw six innings. He gave up seven
hits, three runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Kane Neisen threw
1/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and one run.
The Royals' offense was led by Gannon Petron, who went 2-3 for two RBIs and
Keaton Nelson went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI. Kirk Yourczek went 1-4 and
Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-3 with a double. Reagan Elliot went 1-3 with a walk,
and Jaden Albright went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run.
BBE JAGUARS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 3
The Jaguars were out-hit by the Royals eight to seven; they did collect a triple
and a double. Their starting pitcher was Walker Winter. He threw four innings, he
gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah
Jensen threw two innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and
recorded a strikeout, and Aiden Mueller closed it out; he threw one inning and
recorded two strikeouts.
The Jaguars' offense was led by Noah Jensen, who went 1-3; he had a triple for three
RBIs and Tyler Meyers went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Aiden
Mueller went 2-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Cameron
Loe went 1-3, and he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 1-2 with a walk, Jace
Meuller went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Walker Winter had a walk.
The Royals' starting pitcher was Kane Neisen. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up
five hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Trace Ratke
threw 4 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he
recorded one strikeout.
The Royals' offense was led by Ryan Swenson, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Keaton
Nelson was credited with an RBI. Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with two doubles, and he
scored a run. Reagan Elliot went 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base and scored
a run. Jacob Albright, Gannon Petron, and Matt Quinlan all went 1-3, and Jaden
Albright had two walks, and he scored a run.
BECKER BULLDOGS 6 MONTICELLO MAGIC 3
The Bulldogs out-hit the Magic seven to six; their starting pitcher was Hunter
Pietrowski threw six innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and
recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw one inning; he gave up one hit,
one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs' offense was led by Isaac Guck, who went 1-3 for three RBIs, and he
scored a run, and Jack Fischer went 1-3 for two RBIs. Cayden Denne went 2-3
and he scored a run, and Cody Deters was credited with an RBI. Ethan Obermoller
went 1-4, Riley Girard went 1-3, and Austin Rimmer had a walk, a stolen base, and
scored one run.
The Magic starting pitcher was Gavin Garner. He threw six innings, and he gave up
seven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Magic offense was led by Cale Holthaus, who went 2-3 with a home run for a
RBI, he had a walk and a stolen base. Jaron Schlangen and Gavin Gardner both
went 1-3 for an RBI. Carter Anderson went 1-2 with a walk, and Adam Brenny went
1-4.
PIERZ PIONEERS 15 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 10
The Pioneers and the Dutchmen both collected thirteen hits; the Pioneers
collected two home runs and three doubles. The Pioneers' starting pitcher was
Sawyer Lochner threw five innings; he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks,
and recorded five strikeouts. Grady Young threw 2/3 innings; he gave up three
hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Jackson
Thielen threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, and Preston Saehr threw one
inning; he gave up two hits.
The Pioneers' offense was led by Bo Woitalla, who went 2-4 with a home run for
three RBIs. Grady Young went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored
two runs. Sawyer Lochner went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run and
Preston Saehr went 2-4 for an RBI. Jackson Thielen went 3-3 with a home run for a
RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored four runs. Danny Litke went 3-4 with two
doubles for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Brecken Andres went 2-4 with a
double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Link Toops went 1-2
For an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Connor
Hennessy was hit by a pitch, and he was credited with an RBI.
The Dutchman's starting pitcher was Tyler Nathe. He threw two innings, he gave
up six hits, five runs, seven walks, and had one strikeout. Luke Funk threw three
innings; he gave up seven hits and eight runs. No. 17 threw one inning; he gave
up three hits, two runs, a walk, and one strikeout.
The Dutchmen's offense was led by Nolan Fleischacker, who went 3-3 with two doubles
for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs.
Carson Theiler went 4-5 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Zach Rieland
went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Tyler Nathe went 2-5 with a
double for an RBI, and Jackson Mayers went 1-5 for an RBI. Riley Elfering went 1-3
with a walk, No. 17 went 1-1, and he scored a run. Eddie Terres went 1-5, Eric
Braun scored a run, and Luke Funk had two walks, and he scored a run.
WILLMAR CARDINALS 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 1
The Spartans out-hit the Cardinals four to three. Reece Christenson started on
the mound for the Cardinals. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave
up four singles, one run, one run, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Cardinals' offense was led by Gavin Evenson, who was credited with a RBI, had a walk, and scored two runs. Jordan Ellingson went 1-3 with a stolen base and
Reece Christenson went 1-3. Logan Fagerlie went 1-1, and Hudson Sjorborg was
hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run.
The Spartans' starting pitcher was Max Fredin. He threw six innings, and he gave up
three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Spartans' offense was led by Caleb Maddox, who went 1-4, and Nolan VanLoy was
hit by a pitch, and he was credited with an RBI. Reece Kalla went 1-3, and Cooper
Notch went 1-2 with a walk. Blake Kelly went 1-1, and he scored a run. Cal Heying
was hit by a pitch, and Noah Olmscheid had a stolen base.
KIMBALL CUBS 8 SAUCK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 3
The Cubs out-hit the Mainstreeters nine to five, collected a home run, and
took advantage of eleven walks. The Cubs' starting pitcher was Andray Stang; he
threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave five hits, three runs, and he
recorded eight strikeouts.
The Cubs' offense was led by Tate Winter, who went 1-3 with a home run for three
He and he had a walk. Mason Danelke went 2-3 for an RBI, two walks, and a
stolen base. Tanner Kuseske went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Andray
Stang went 1-2 with three walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Brayden
Johnson went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Teagan VanNurden went 1-4, and he
scored a run and Devin Gruba went 1-4, with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored
a run. Noah Marten had two walks, Gavin S had a walk, and he scored a run and
A. Schindler had a walk.
The Mainstreeters' starting pitcher, Kayden Thieschafer, threw 4 1/3 innings. He
gave up four hits, four runs, eight walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Peyton
Fuchs threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and
recorded three strikeouts.
The Mainstreeters' offense was led by Bentley Ritter, who went 2-3 with a
double for an RBI, and Eli Warring went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run.
Alex Trierweller went 1-3, and he scored a run. Andrew Friedricks went 1-2 and
Brody Lavern was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.
PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3 MORRIS TIGERS 1
The Bulldogs out-hit the Tigers seven to three, including a triple. The Bulldogs'The
starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave
up two hits, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw
one inning to close it out; he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk.
The Bulldogs' offense was led by Brock Bruntlett, who went 1-2 with a triple for a
RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Vanderbeck went 2-2 for an RBI, and he
had a walk, and Reed Johnson was hit by a pitch; he had a walk, a stolen base,
and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Utsch and Derek Mergen both went 1-3.
The Tigers' starting pitcher was Alex Ausmus. He threw six innings, and he gave up
four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts, and Ozzy
Jerome threw one inning; he gave up three hits.
The Tigers' offense was led by Alex Asmus, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Riley Asmus went 2-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Ozzy Jerom went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Hellman had a walk, and he scored a run, Jack Kehoe and
Travis Buss both had a walk.
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 17 ALBANY HUSKIES 0
The Crusaders out-hit the Huskies thirteen to two, including a home run and four
doubles. The Crusaders' starting pitcher was Henry Schloe. He threw four
innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan
Liebrenz threw one inning; he gave up one walk, and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Crusaders' offense was led by Jake Murphy, who went 1-3 with a home run for
two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored a pair of runs. Nolan Bigaouette
went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe
went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two
runs. Jacob Oliver went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Owen Fradette went
2-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Charlie Dolan
went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Nick
Plante went 1-2; he had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Sam
Oliver was credited with an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs.
The Huskies' starting pitcher was C. Habben. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up
six hits, seven runs, three walks, and he had two strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, six runs, and had two strikeouts. Conor Plumski threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk, and one strikeout. The Huskies' offense was led by C. Habben, who went 1-2 with a double, C. Wesen went 1-2, and J. Allen was hit by a pitch.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1 FOLEY FALCONS 0
The Huskers out-hit the Falcons five to three, including a pair of doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Will Eichten, who threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave
up three singles, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Worlie went 1
1-3 innings, he recorded three strikeouts.
The Huskers' offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, who went 2-3 with a double,
had a stolen base, and scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 1-3 with a double and
Will Pilarski was credited with an RBI. Brodi Huls went 1-3, Nate Streit went 1-2, and
Brody Yulik had a walk.
The Falcons' starting pitcher was Jake Drexter. He threw four innings, he gave up
four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Gapinski
threw two innings; he gave up a hit.
The Falcons' offense was led by Van Murphy, who went 1-4, and Messiah Vizenor went
1-3. Noah Braun had a walk and a sacrifice bunt, and Owen Bemis was hit by a
pitch. Noah Braun had a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Teddy Rasmusen, Noah
Gapinski, Brody, and Kipka all had a walk.
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0
The Flyers out-hit the Otters, six to three, including a triple and a sacrifice fly.
Their starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, who threw six innings to earn the win. He
gave up three hits, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts, and C.Neu threw
one inning to close it out; he recorded one strikeout.
The Flyers' offense was led by Nick Sprang, who went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI. He
had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Izaak Kalis went 2-4 for two
RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Preston Romaine went 1-3
for an RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run. Ryan Newman went 1-3
for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Payton Bartos went 1-3
for an RBI. John Ahlin had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Charlie Swilling was
credited for a RBI, and he had a sacrifice bunt. N. Sam had a stolen base, Liam
Thoma was hit by a pitch, N. Sam and E. Neu both scored a run.
The Otters' starting pitcher was B. Krein. He threw seven innings, he gave up six
hits, nine runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by
B. Krein went 1-3 with a double, and M. Johnson went 1-3 with a stolen base.
Hunter Powers went 1-3, N. Felstul and P. Thielke both had a walk.
BECKER BULLDOGS 11 ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 3
The Bulldogs out-hit the Fighting Saints fifteen to four, including seven doubles.
The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Ethyn Cantin, who threw a complete game to
earn the win. He gave up four singles, three runs, two walks, and he recorded
nine strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermoller, who went 2-3 with a double for
two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Riley Girard went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs
RBIs. Alex Spillum went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Austin Rimmer went
3-5, and he scored two runs. Izaak Guck went 1-3, had a double for two RBIs, and
Griffin Munich went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nathan
Repke went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Cody
Deters went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Cayden
Denne went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.
The Fighting Saints' starting pitcher was Hunter Nalewaja. He threw three
innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs, and one walk. Dolan Lundstrom threw
one inning; he gave up a hit, one run, and two walks. Dylan Carr threw two
innings; he gave up five hits and three runs.
The Fighting Saints' offense was led by Hunter Natewaja, who went 1-3, was hit by a
pitch, and had two stolen bases; Hunter Sanders went 1-3. Tristen Click
went 1-1, with two walks, and he scored a run. Arden Lindstrom went 1-1, and he
scored a run and Joe Lance went 1-3.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
History of Minnesota Twins' Managers
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt