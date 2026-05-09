HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP - MAY 7TH/MAY 8TH

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 15 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 2

The Crusaders out-hit the Flyers eleven to five, including a triple and three

doubles. Their starting pitcher was B. Mathiasen, who threw seven innings to earn

the win. He gave up five singles, four runs, seven walks, and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by L. Bell, who went 3-4 with a triple and a double

for four RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. T. Voight went 1-3 with a

double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and K. Koenig went 2-4 for an RBI, a

walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Carter Jersak went 1-3 with a double

for an RBI, a walk, and he scored two runs and E. Fox was credited with an RBI, and

he had a walk. S. Meyer went 1-3, B. Schneider went 1-3, and he scored two runs

; J. Bovey was hit by a pitch, and he had two stolen bases.

The Flyers' starting pitcher was No. 13. He threw six innings, gave up eleven

hits, 15 runs, five walks, and recorded one strikeout. Liam Thoma threw one

inning; he issued one walk.

The Flyers' offense was led by Liam Thoma, who went 1-4 for an RBI and

Prescott Romaine went 1-3 for an RBI. He had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored

a run. Ben Anderson went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, Ryan Newman, and

Ben Kicker both had a walk, and he scored a run. Dominic Hough went 1-2, No. 22

went 1-4 and No. 13 had three walks.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 12 MELROSE DUTCHMAN 0

The Crusaders out-hit the Dutchmen eleven to three, including one

double. The starting pitcher was Jake Murphy; he threw a gem to

earn the win. He threw a complete game, he gave up three singles,

and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, who went 2-3 with a

double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and he

scored one run. Henry Schloe went 2-5 for two RBIs, and Owen

Fradette went 1-1 for two RBIs. Charlie Dolan went 3-4 for an RBI, he

had a walk, and he scored a run. Jack Hamak was credited with two

RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Nolan

Bigaouette went 1-2 for an RBI. He had a walk, a stolen base, and he

scored a run. Nick Plante went 1-4 with a walk, Jacob Oliver was hit

by a pitch, he had a walk, with two stolen bases, and he scored a run.

Hunter Moreland had a walk, and he scored a run, and Sam Oliver had

a walk, and he scored two runs.

The Dutchman starting pitcher was Jack Tschida. He threw five

innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, six walks, and he recorded

a strikeout. Zach Rieland threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four

runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Their offense

was led by Carson Theiler and Zach Rieland, both of whom went 1-3, and No. 8

went 1-1.

SARTELL SABRES 4 ALEXNADRIA CARDINALS 0

The Sabres out-hit the Cardinals seven to three, including a home run, three

doubles, and two sacrifice flies. Their starting pitcher, Brady Thompson, threw a

gem to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up three singles, two walks,

and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Sabres' offense was led by Brady Thompson, who went 2-3 with a double

and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 2-3

with a home run and a double for an RBI. Mateo Segura went 1-1 with a sacrifice

fly for an RBI, and he had a walk. Parker Smith went 2-3 with a double, Nolan

Hemker had a walk and a stolen base, Matt Schreiner had a walk and scored a

run, and Daylon Holter had two walks.

The Cardinals' starting pitcher was Evan Zabel. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave

up four hits, two runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts B. Jones

threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, two runs, and one walk.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Connor Anderson and Nolan Johnson, both of whom

went 1-3, Zach Iverson went 1-2 with a walk, and Braun Peterson had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2

The Spartans out-hit the Storm nine to five, including a home run and a very good

pitching performance. Reece Halla threw a complete game to earn the win. He

gave up five hits, two runs, two walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Caleb Maddox, who went 3-4 for an RBI, had three

stolen bases, and scored a pair of runs. Nolan VanLoy went 2-4 with a home

run for two RBIs and a stolen base. Charlie Upgren went 1-3 for two RBIs, a

stolen base, and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-4 for an RBI, a stolen base,

and he scored a run. Cooper Notch went 1-4, and he scored a run; Blake Kelly

went 1-3, and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-4 with a stolen base, and

he scored a run; Zander Forkerts had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Storm's starting pitcher was Owen Sales. He threw one inning, he gave up

seven hits, eight runs, and he issued one walk. Caseyn Schinkle threw six innings,

he gave up three hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Griffin Rothstein, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and Owen

Sales had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Brody Sabin went 2-3 with a double and Gavin

Peterson went 1-3 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Isaac Miller went

1-4, Tavin Gohman had a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Black was hit by a

pitch, and Reed Krogstad had a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 12 PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 1

The Pioneers out-hit the Patriots eight to three, including a triple and two

doubles. Their starting pitcher, Link Toops, threw three innings. He gave up two

hits, one run, seven walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Thielen

threw two innings; he gave up one hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Grady Young, who went 2-3 for four RBIs, and Bo

Woitalla went 2-3 for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Jackson Thielen went

1-2 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. Preston Saehr

went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored three runs. Danny

Litke went 1-3 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch, and he was credited with

two RBIs and scored a run. Brecken Andres went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch

. Sawyer Lochner had three walks, and he scored two runs. Connor Hennessy

was hit by a pitch, Jaxsen Hardy had a walk, and he scored a run.

The Patriots' starting pitcher was Lucas Hoff. He threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two

hits, five runs, and two walks. Mason Otto threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits,

seven runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Patriot offense was led by Owen Krueger, who went 1-3 with a double and

Lucas Hoff went 1-3, and Mason Otto went 1-2 with a walk. Blake Spiczka was hit

by a pitch and had two walks. Kyle Kotaska, Connor Johnson, and Colten Barnes

all had a walk, and Gus Bolz-Andolshek had a walk, and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 KIMBALL CUBS 3

The Bulldogs out-hit the Cubs thirteen to eleven, including three triples, two

doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Eric Paulson, who threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up eleven hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded ten

strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Matt Hemmingson, who went 3-5 with two triples for

two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Derek Mergen went 2-3 with a double for

three RBIs and a walk. Brock Bruntlett went 2-3 with a triple for an RBI, he was hit

by a pitch, and he scored two runs. Esau Nelson went 3-4 for an RBI, he had a walk,

and he scored a run. Eric Paulson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he had a walk, and

he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 1-3; he had two walks, a stolen base, and he

scored two runs. Brayden VanderBeek went 1-5 with a double for an RBI, and Nick

Utsch went 1-3. Gavin Bulthuis had two walks, and he had a stolen base, and

Brayden Meagher scored a run.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Tanner Kuseske. He threw one inning, he gave up

two hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts. Devin Gruba

threw 5 2/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks, and recorded

six strikeouts. Teagan VanNurden threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up three hits

and two runs.

The Cubs' offense was led by Devin Gruba, who went 3-4 for an RBI, and Brayden Johnson went 1-3 with a triple for an RBI. Noah Merten was credited with an RBI, and Mason Danelke went 2-4. Tate Winters went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run and

Andray Stang went 1-4, and he scored a run. Gavin Mesenbrink had a walk, and

he scored a run, and Tegan VanNurden went 1-3.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 KIMBALL CUBS 1

The Bulldogs out-hit the Cubs seven to three; their starting pitcher

was Brayden VanderBeek, who threw a gem to earn the win. He threw

seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk nd he

recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Matt Hemingson, who went 2-4 for three

RBIs and he scored a run, and Gavin Bulthuis went 2-2 with a

sacrifice bunt for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Esau Nelson went

1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he had a walk, and

Brayden VanderBeek was credited with two RBIs. Reed Johnson went

1-3 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Derek

Mergen went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Eric Paulson

and Nick Utsch both had a walk, and both scored a run, and Sawyer

Holtberg was hit by a pitch. Brock Bruntlett had three walks, and he

scored a run. Dustin Ryder and Shane Pauls both had a walk.

The Cubs' starting pitcher was Tate Winter. He threw 4 1/2 innings, he

gave up five hits, eight runs, seven walks, and he recorded two

strikeouts. Gavin Mesenbrink threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits,

two runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. The Cubs' offense was led by Tate Winter, who went 2-2 with a triple, Noah Merten went 1-3 for an RBI, and Andray Stang had a walk, and he scored a run.

EVW EAGLES 4 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 2

The Eagles were out-hit by the Huskers, six to five; their starting pitchers were

Gabe Schmitt, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He threw seven innings,

he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jack Maile, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI and

Max Torborg went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Bryce Neiman was credited with a

RBI and Nick Becker went 1-2 with a double, and he had a walk. Torii Berg went

2-3 with a double, and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Neiman was credited with a

RBI and Blake Glenz had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Huskers' starting pitcher was Masyn Patrick. He threw six innings, he gave up

five hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. The Huskers' offense was led by Jacob Worlie, who went 2-3 with a triple and a double for an RBI,

and he scored a run. Wyatt Pilarski went 1-3 for an RBI, and Jaxon Bartkowicz

went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Wyatt Pilarski went 1-3 for an RBI, and Nate

Streit went 1-3. Masyn Patrick went 1-4, and Brody Huls had a walk.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 10 EVW EAGLES 6

The Huskers out-hit the Eagles, twelve to seven, including a home run, a triple,

and two doubles. Their starting pitcher, Jaxon Bartkowicz, threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Brody

Ulik threw two innings; he gave up a walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers' offense was led by Masyn Patrick, who went 1-3 with a home run for

three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Wyatt Pilarski went 2-3 with a double for

two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored

two runs. Nate Streit went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base,

and he scored a run. Jax Patrick went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run.

Jacob Worlie went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he

scored two runs. Brodi Huls went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and

Andrew Dincau had a walk.

The Eagles' starting pitcher was Blake Glenz. He threw three innings, and he gave up

seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded a strikeout.

John Weiss threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up four hits, five runs, and a walk. Bryce

Neiman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jack Maile, who went 1-3 with a home run for three

RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Torii Berg went 1-4 for an RBI, and J. Torborg

went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Jacob Caron went 1-3 with a walk,

and he scored two runs. Nick Becker went 1-2, and he scored three runs.

Bryce Neiman went 1-4, and he scored a run. Caleb DeRose went 1-2, and he

scored a run. Matt Heuring had two walks, and Blake Glenz had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 19 DETROIT LAKE LAKERS 5

The Crush out hit the Lakers seventeen to six, including three home runs and a

double. The Crush starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle. He threw five innings, he

gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eleven strikeouts. I.

Palmer threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Crush offense was led by A. Dobowey, who went 3-4 with a home run for five

RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Orion Preisler went 2-4 with a home run for

three RBIs, and he scored a pair of runs. Everett Stine went 2-5 with a home run

for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Jared Laudenbach went 4-5 with a home

run for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Gerad Hanle went 3-4 with a walk, a

stolen base, and he scored four runs, and Carter Williams went 1-2 with a double,

he had two walks, one stolen base, and he scored two runs. Andrew Stuber went

1-4 for three RBIs, he scored a run and Amittai Preisler had a walk and he scored

a run and Sebastian Machado had two stolen bases.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was H. Goodridge. He threw four innings, he gave up

nine hits, twelve runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. No.14 threw

two innings; he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks, and recorded three

strikeouts.

The Lakers' offense was led by E. Hatch, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and he scored a

run, and L. Germain went 1-3 for two RBIs. D. Barker went 2-3, and he scored a

run. H. Schlahaff went 1-2, and he scored a run, and N. Germain had a walk, and he

scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 17 ALBANY HUSKIES 4

The Flyers out-hit the Huskies fifteen to three, including a triple, a double, and

one sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Preston Romaine, who threw six innings to

earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded seven

strikeouts. Connor Neu closed it out with one inning in relief, and he recorded two

strikeouts.

The Flyers were led on offense by John Ahlin, who went 4-5 for four RBIs, and he

scored two runs. Izaak Kalis went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen

base, and he scored four runs. L. Knopik went 1-1 with a triple for three RBIs and

B. Anderson went 1-1 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Liam Thoma had a sacrifice

fly and a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Preston Romaine

went 1-5 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ryan Newman went 1-2 with a walk, two

stolen bases, and he scored three runs, and C. Poster went 1-1 for an RBI. Payton

Bartos went 2-3 with two walks, and Evan LeMieur was credited with an RBI, and he

had a walk. Conor Neu went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Charlie Zwilling went

1-2, and he scored a run. Charlie Zwilling went 1-2, and he scored a run and N.

Sams had a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was K. Holm. He threw 3 2/3 innings, and he gave up

seven hits, seven runs, two walks, and he recorded one strikeout. A. Orbeck

threw 2 1/3 innings, gave up three hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded

a strikeout. A. Kalthoff gave up four hits and five runs, and N. Schneider threw

one inning, he gave up a hit, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies' offense was led by Connor Plumski, and C. Habben both went 1-2

with a home run for a RBI. A. Orbeck went 1-3 with a double, C. Goebel had a

walk and a stolen base, W. Schmitz had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and C.

Wesen had a walk, and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 4 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Jaguars out-hit the Royals nine to seven, including one double. Their

starting pitcher was Jace Mueller, who threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He

gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded six strikeouts. Noah

Jensen threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Aiden Mueller, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he

scored two runs; Jace Mueller went 2-3 with a double, and he scored a run.

Cameron Loe went 2-3 for an RBI, and Tyler Myers went 1-4 for an RBI. Baron

Breitbach went 2-3, and Noah DeRoo went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run.

Noah Jensen and Lance Rademacher both had a walk.

The Royals' starting pitcher, Ryan Swenson, threw six innings. He gave up seven

hits, three runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Kane Neisen threw

1/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Royals' offense was led by Gannon Petron, who went 2-3 for two RBIs and

Keaton Nelson went 1-4 with a home run for an RBI. Kirk Yourczek went 1-4 and

Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-3 with a double. Reagan Elliot went 1-3 with a walk,

and Jaden Albright went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Jaguars were out-hit by the Royals eight to seven; they did collect a triple

and a double. Their starting pitcher was Walker Winter. He threw four innings, he

gave up five hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah

Jensen threw two innings; he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks, and

recorded a strikeout, and Aiden Mueller closed it out; he threw one inning and

recorded two strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Noah Jensen, who went 1-3; he had a triple for three

RBIs and Tyler Meyers went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Aiden

Mueller went 2-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run, and Cameron

Loe went 1-3, and he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 1-2 with a walk, Jace

Meuller went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Walker Winter had a walk.

The Royals' starting pitcher was Kane Neisen. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up

five hits, four runs, three walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Trace Ratke

threw 4 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk, and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Royals' offense was led by Ryan Swenson, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Keaton

Nelson was credited with an RBI. Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with two doubles, and he

scored a run. Reagan Elliot went 2-3 with a walk and a stolen base and scored

a run. Jacob Albright, Gannon Petron, and Matt Quinlan all went 1-3, and Jaden

Albright had two walks, and he scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 6 MONTICELLO MAGIC 3

The Bulldogs out-hit the Magic seven to six; their starting pitcher was Hunter

Pietrowski threw six innings; he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and

recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw one inning; he gave up one hit,

one walk, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Isaac Guck, who went 1-3 for three RBIs, and he

scored a run, and Jack Fischer went 1-3 for two RBIs. Cayden Denne went 2-3

and he scored a run, and Cody Deters was credited with an RBI. Ethan Obermoller

went 1-4, Riley Girard went 1-3, and Austin Rimmer had a walk, a stolen base, and

scored one run.

The Magic starting pitcher was Gavin Garner. He threw six innings, and he gave up

seven hits, six runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Cale Holthaus, who went 2-3 with a home run for a

RBI, he had a walk and a stolen base. Jaron Schlangen and Gavin Gardner both

went 1-3 for an RBI. Carter Anderson went 1-2 with a walk, and Adam Brenny went

1-4.

PIERZ PIONEERS 15 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 10

The Pioneers and the Dutchmen both collected thirteen hits; the Pioneers

collected two home runs and three doubles. The Pioneers' starting pitcher was

Sawyer Lochner threw five innings; he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks,

and recorded five strikeouts. Grady Young threw 2/3 innings; he gave up three

hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded one strikeout. Jackson

Thielen threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, and Preston Saehr threw one

inning; he gave up two hits.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Bo Woitalla, who went 2-4 with a home run for

three RBIs. Grady Young went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs, and he scored

two runs. Sawyer Lochner went 1-4 for two RBIs, and he scored a run and

Preston Saehr went 2-4 for an RBI. Jackson Thielen went 3-3 with a home run for a

RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored four runs. Danny Litke went 3-4 with two

doubles for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Brecken Andres went 2-4 with a

double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run. Link Toops went 1-2

For an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run, and Connor

Hennessy was hit by a pitch, and he was credited with an RBI.

The Dutchman's starting pitcher was Tyler Nathe. He threw two innings, he gave

up six hits, five runs, seven walks, and had one strikeout. Luke Funk threw three

innings; he gave up seven hits and eight runs. No. 17 threw one inning; he gave

up three hits, two runs, a walk, and one strikeout.

The Dutchmen's offense was led by Nolan Fleischacker, who went 3-3 with two doubles

for two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs.

Carson Theiler went 4-5 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Zach Rieland

went 2-4 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Tyler Nathe went 2-5 with a

double for an RBI, and Jackson Mayers went 1-5 for an RBI. Riley Elfering went 1-3

with a walk, No. 17 went 1-1, and he scored a run. Eddie Terres went 1-5, Eric

Braun scored a run, and Luke Funk had two walks, and he scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 1

The Spartans out-hit the Cardinals four to three. Reece Christenson started on

the mound for the Cardinals. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up four singles, one run, one run, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cardinals' offense was led by Gavin Evenson, who was credited with a RBI, had a walk, and scored two runs. Jordan Ellingson went 1-3 with a stolen base and

Reece Christenson went 1-3. Logan Fagerlie went 1-1, and Hudson Sjorborg was

hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was Max Fredin. He threw six innings, and he gave up

three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Caleb Maddox, who went 1-4, and Nolan VanLoy was

hit by a pitch, and he was credited with an RBI. Reece Kalla went 1-3, and Cooper

Notch went 1-2 with a walk. Blake Kelly went 1-1, and he scored a run. Cal Heying

was hit by a pitch, and Noah Olmscheid had a stolen base.

KIMBALL CUBS 8 SAUCK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 3

The Cubs out-hit the Mainstreeters nine to five, collected a home run, and

took advantage of eleven walks. The Cubs' starting pitcher was Andray Stang; he

threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave five hits, three runs, and he

recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cubs' offense was led by Tate Winter, who went 1-3 with a home run for three

He and he had a walk. Mason Danelke went 2-3 for an RBI, two walks, and a

stolen base. Tanner Kuseske went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run, and Andray

Stang went 1-2 with three walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Brayden

Johnson went 1-4, and he scored two runs. Teagan VanNurden went 1-4, and he

scored a run and Devin Gruba went 1-4, with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored

a run. Noah Marten had two walks, Gavin S had a walk, and he scored a run and

A. Schindler had a walk.

The Mainstreeters' starting pitcher, Kayden Thieschafer, threw 4 1/3 innings. He

gave up four hits, four runs, eight walks, and recorded eight strikeouts. Peyton

Fuchs threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks, and

recorded three strikeouts.

The Mainstreeters' offense was led by Bentley Ritter, who went 2-3 with a

double for an RBI, and Eli Warring went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run.

Alex Trierweller went 1-3, and he scored a run. Andrew Friedricks went 1-2 and

Brody Lavern was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 3 MORRIS TIGERS 1

The Bulldogs out-hit the Tigers seven to three, including a triple. The Bulldogs'The

starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, who threw six innings to earn the win. He gave

up two hits, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Gavin Bulthuis threw

one inning to close it out; he gave up two hits, one run, and one walk.

The Bulldogs' offense was led by Brock Bruntlett, who went 1-2 with a triple for a

RBI, and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Vanderbeck went 2-2 for an RBI, and he

had a walk, and Reed Johnson was hit by a pitch; he had a walk, a stolen base,

and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Utsch and Derek Mergen both went 1-3.

The Tigers' starting pitcher was Alex Ausmus. He threw six innings, and he gave up

four hits, three runs, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts, and Ozzy

Jerome threw one inning; he gave up three hits.

The Tigers' offense was led by Alex Asmus, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and he had a walk, and Riley Asmus went 2-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Ozzy Jerom went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch, Ben Hellman had a walk, and he scored a run, Jack Kehoe and

Travis Buss both had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 17 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

The Crusaders out-hit the Huskies thirteen to two, including a home run and four

doubles. The Crusaders' starting pitcher was Henry Schloe. He threw four

innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan

Liebrenz threw one inning; he gave up one walk, and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Jake Murphy, who went 1-3 with a home run for

two RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored a pair of runs. Nolan Bigaouette

went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe

went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two

runs. Jacob Oliver went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs, and Owen Fradette went

2-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Charlie Dolan

went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Nick

Plante went 1-2; he had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Sam

Oliver was credited with an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was C. Habben. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up

six hits, seven runs, three walks, and he had two strikeouts. T. Fredricks threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, six runs, and had two strikeouts. Conor Plumski threw one inning; he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk, and one strikeout. The Huskies' offense was led by C. Habben, who went 1-2 with a double, C. Wesen went 1-2, and J. Allen was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1 FOLEY FALCONS 0

The Huskers out-hit the Falcons five to three, including a pair of doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Will Eichten, who threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave

up three singles, five walks, and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Worlie went 1

1-3 innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers' offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, who went 2-3 with a double,

had a stolen base, and scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 1-3 with a double and

Will Pilarski was credited with an RBI. Brodi Huls went 1-3, Nate Streit went 1-2, and

Brody Yulik had a walk.

The Falcons' starting pitcher was Jake Drexter. He threw four innings, he gave up

four hits, one run, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Noah Gapinski

threw two innings; he gave up a hit.

The Falcons' offense was led by Van Murphy, who went 1-4, and Messiah Vizenor went

1-3. Noah Braun had a walk and a sacrifice bunt, and Owen Bemis was hit by a

pitch. Noah Braun had a walk and a sacrifice bunt, Teddy Rasmusen, Noah

Gapinski, Brody, and Kipka all had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 9 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 0

The Flyers out-hit the Otters, six to three, including a triple and a sacrifice fly.

Their starting pitcher was Izaak Kalis, who threw six innings to earn the win. He

gave up three hits, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts, and C.Neu threw

one inning to close it out; he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers' offense was led by Nick Sprang, who went 1-2 with a triple for an RBI. He

had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Izaak Kalis went 2-4 for two

RBIs, he had a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Preston Romaine went 1-3

for an RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, and he scored a run. Ryan Newman went 1-3

for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Payton Bartos went 1-3

for an RBI. John Ahlin had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Charlie Swilling was

credited for a RBI, and he had a sacrifice bunt. N. Sam had a stolen base, Liam

Thoma was hit by a pitch, N. Sam and E. Neu both scored a run.

The Otters' starting pitcher was B. Krein. He threw seven innings, he gave up six

hits, nine runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by

B. Krein went 1-3 with a double, and M. Johnson went 1-3 with a stolen base.

Hunter Powers went 1-3, N. Felstul and P. Thielke both had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 11 ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 3

The Bulldogs out-hit the Fighting Saints fifteen to four, including seven doubles.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Ethyn Cantin, who threw a complete game to

earn the win. He gave up four singles, three runs, two walks, and he recorded

nine strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermoller, who went 2-3 with a double for

two RBIs, and he had a walk, and Riley Girard went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs

RBIs. Alex Spillum went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, and Austin Rimmer went

3-5, and he scored two runs. Izaak Guck went 1-3, had a double for two RBIs, and

Griffin Munich went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Nathan

Repke went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Cody

Deters went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored two runs, and Cayden

Denne went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run.

The Fighting Saints' starting pitcher was Hunter Nalewaja. He threw three

innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs, and one walk. Dolan Lundstrom threw

one inning; he gave up a hit, one run, and two walks. Dylan Carr threw two

innings; he gave up five hits and three runs.

The Fighting Saints' offense was led by Hunter Natewaja, who went 1-3, was hit by a

pitch, and had two stolen bases; Hunter Sanders went 1-3. Tristen Click

went 1-1, with two walks, and he scored a run. Arden Lindstrom went 1-1, and he

scored a run and Joe Lance went 1-3.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

History of Minnesota Twins' Managers Everyone knows Tom Kelly managed the Twins to their only two World Series Titles, but have you ever wondered who the most successful Twins' Managers were? Check out the history of managers for the Minnesota Twins below, along with their records. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images