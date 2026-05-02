HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP - FRIDAY, MAY 1ST

ROCORI SPARTANS 14 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 1

The Spartans out-hit the Lakers thirteen to four, including two home runs, a triple,

and three doubles. Logan Adam started on the mound. He threw five innings, he

gave up four singles, one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Zander Folkerts, who went 2-3 with a home run

for four RBIs and two stolen bases. Caleb Maddox went 2-3 with a home run for

three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Cal

Heying went 2-3 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan

VanLoy went 2-2 for two RBIs, two walks, two stolen bases, and he scored one

run. Mateo Ruiz went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Noah

Olmscheid went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Logan Adams was

credited with an RBI. Blake Kelly went 2-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored

two runs, and Reece Kalla went 1-1 with a double, and he scored a run. Cooper

Notch had two walks, and he scored a run; Grady Richards had a walk and a

stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was D. Barker. He threw three innings, he

gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks, and he had a pair of

strikeouts. C. Salber threw two innings; he gave up six hits, seven

runs, three walks, and had a pair of strikeouts. Their offense was

led by E. Hatch, who went 1-1 for an RBI and a walk, and C. Salber went 1-2.

H. Goodridge went 2-2, and he scored a run and N. German had a

walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 9 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 4

The Spartans out-hit the Lakers ten to four, including two home runs, a double,

and a sacrifice fly. Noah Stalboerger started on the mound for the Spartans. He

threw five innings, he gave up four runs, two walks, and he recorded four

strikeouts. Mateo Ruiz pitched three innings, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Cal Heying, who went 2-2 with a home run

RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Caleb Maddox went 1-3

with a stolen base. Cooper Notch went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, a stolen

base, and he scored two runs, and Zander Folkerts went 1-2 with a walk, two

stolen bases, and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Olmscheid went 1-2 for two

RBIs and he scored a run, and Grady Richards went 1-1 with a walk, a stolen

base, and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 1-1 with a double, a walk, and he

scored a run, and Reece Kalla had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

The Lakers' starting pitcher was H. Goodrich. He threw five innings, and he gave up

ten hits, nine runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts and M

Ducharme threw one inning.

The Lakers' offense was led by H. Ryding, who went 1-3 with a home run for two runs

RBIs and Hatch went 1-3 for two RBIs. W. Berg went 1-3, and he scored a run and

D. Barker went 1-3. N. Germain had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run,

and H. Goodrich had a walk, and he scored a run.

SARTELL SABRES 6 BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 3

The Sabres out-hit the Lumberjacks eight to five, including two doubles, Landon

Fish started on the mound for the Sabres, and he threw a complete game to earn the

win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres' offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, who went 3-4 with a double for

three RBIs, and he scored a run; Nolan Hemker went 2-4 with a stolen base,

and he scored two runs. Miles Simonson went 2-3 for two RBIs and a walk, and

Keaton Landowski was hit by a pitch. Mateo Gorgura went 1-2 with a double for

two RBIS, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Brady Thompson was hit by a pitch,

and he scored a run. Parker Smith and Landon Fish both had a walk.

The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Wyatt Tervestol. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he

gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Gunner

Ganske threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and

recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Gunner Ganske, who went 1-1 with a double,

was hit by a pitch, a walk And he scored a run. Reece Dokken went 1-3, and he

scored a run; Miles Gish had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run

Braden Lassiter and James Garrison both went 1-3. JD Wood was credited with a

RBI.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 17 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 5

The Eagles out-hit the Dutchmen fourteen to five, including a home run, three

doubles, and they took advantage of nine walks. Bryce Neiman started on the

mound for the Eagles. He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits,

five runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles' offense was led by Jacob Harmon, who went 2-4 with a double for four

RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Matt Heuring went

2-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and

scored two runs. Nick Becker went 1-2 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit

by a pitch, and he had a walk. Brayden Becker went 2-4 for an RBI, a stolen base,

and he scored a run, and Jack Maile went 2-2; he was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks. Bryce Neiman went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs, and Caleb DeRose was hit by a pitch; he was credited with an RBI, had a walk, and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Torii Berg went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored a run.

The Dutchmen's starting pitcher was Tyler Nathe, who threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. No. 4 threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, twelve runs, seven walks, and recorded four strikeouts.

The Dutchmen's offense was led by Nolan Fleischacker, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and Carson Thielen went 1-3 for an RBI. Eddie Therres went 2-2 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Jackson Mayers had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Tyler Nathewent 1-3, and Luke Funk had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Zach Rieland had a walk, and he scored a run, and Riley Elfering had a walk.

UPSALA PATRIOTS 2 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

The Patriots were out-hit by the Pioneers four to three, including a home run and

a double. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Gapinski, who threw eight innings to

earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Patriots' offense was led by Bradon Lange, who went 1-2 with a home run for a

RBI and two walks, and Jake Lanners went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run.

Carson Primus went 1-4, and Owen Klug and Isaac Gapinski both had a walk, and

Gavin Shutter had a stolen base.

The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Link Toops. He threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up

two hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Preston Saehr

gave up a hit, one run, and two walks.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Bo Woitalla, who went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a

RBI and he had a walk, and Preston Saehr went 1-3 with a stolen base. Sawyer

Lochner went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored one

run, and Danny Litke went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base.

ROYALTON ROYALS 5 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2

The Royals were out-hit by the Bulldogs, seven to six; they did collect a huge home

run. Kane Neisen started on the mound for the Royals. He threw 5 1/3 innings to

earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks, and he recorded one

strikeout. Jaden Albright threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, and he

recorded a strikeout.

The Royals' offense was led by Sean Schmidbauer, who went 1-3 with a home run

for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Albright went 1-3 for an RBI and

JadeAlbright went 1-3 for an RBI. Reagan Elliot went 2-3 with a walk, and he

scored two runs, and Kirt Yourczek went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Gunner

Patrón was hit by a pitch.

The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Eric Paulson. He threw seven innings, and he gave

up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by B. Brumlett, who went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, and Braydon VanderBeek went 1-2 with a double and two walks. Nick Utsch went

1-1 with a double and two walks, and D. Mergen went 1-2 with a double and a

walk. Esau Nelson went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Reed Johnson

went 1-4, and Matt Hemmesch scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

The Storm out hit the Huskies three to two, they starting pitcher was Owen

Gales threw five innings to earn the win; he gave up two hits, four walks, and

recorded four strikeouts. Caseyn Schinkle threw two innings, and he recorded five

strikeouts to earn the save.

The Storm offense was led by Brody Sabin, who went 1-2 with a walk, and he

scored a run, Carter Riedeman went 1-2, and he scored two runs, and Owen Gales

went 1-3.

The Huskies' starting pitcher was Kyle Holm. He threw seven innings, he gave up

three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense

was led by Kyle Holm, who went 1-2 with a double and a walk, and Connor Plumski

went 1-3 with a stolen base. Judah Allen, E. Habben, and Wyatt Schmitz all had a

walk, and Axton Orbeck was hit by a pitch.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS9 SAUCK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 3

The Huskers were out-hit by the Mainstreeters eight to seven; they did collect a

double. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was W. Eichten; he threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and he

recorded four strikeouts. Jaxon Bartkowicz threw two innings to close it out. He

gave up one hit and one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskers' offense was led by Nate Streit, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Wyatt

Pilarski went 1-4 for an RBI. Maverick Novitzki went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, a

walk, and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick had two walks, and he scored

two runs. Brodi Huls had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs, Jaxon

Bartkowicz had three walks, and he scored a run, Jacob Worlie was hit by a pitch,

and he scored a run, and A. Dincau had a walk.

The Mainstreeters' starting pitcher was Conner Kane, who gave up three hits, three

runs, and three runs. Jackson Ortiz threw seven innings; he gave up four hits, six

runs, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Mainstreeters' offense was led by Eli Warring, who went 3-4 and scored two

runs, and Will Hoffman was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Ander

Friedrich and Bentley Ritter both went 1-4. Peyton Fuchs went 1-3 with a walk,

John Zollman went 1-1, Jackson Moritz had a walk, and Brady Lavern had a walk.

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