High school baseball delivers thrilling games on Friday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP - FRIDAY, MAY 1ST
ROCORI SPARTANS 14 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 1
The Spartans out-hit the Lakers thirteen to four, including two home runs, a triple,
and three doubles. Logan Adam started on the mound. He threw five innings, he
gave up four singles, one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Spartans' offense was led by Zander Folkerts, who went 2-3 with a home run
for four RBIs and two stolen bases. Caleb Maddox went 2-3 with a home run for
three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored two runs. Cal
Heying went 2-3 with a triple for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan
VanLoy went 2-2 for two RBIs, two walks, two stolen bases, and he scored one
run. Mateo Ruiz went 1-1 with a double for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Noah
Olmscheid went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run, and Logan Adams was
credited with an RBI. Blake Kelly went 2-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored
two runs, and Reece Kalla went 1-1 with a double, and he scored a run. Cooper
Notch had two walks, and he scored a run; Grady Richards had a walk and a
stolen base, and he scored a run.
The Lakers' starting pitcher was D. Barker. He threw three innings, he
gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks, and he had a pair of
strikeouts. C. Salber threw two innings; he gave up six hits, seven
runs, three walks, and had a pair of strikeouts. Their offense was
led by E. Hatch, who went 1-1 for an RBI and a walk, and C. Salber went 1-2.
H. Goodridge went 2-2, and he scored a run and N. German had a
walk.
ROCORI SPARTANS 9 DETROIT LAKES LAKERS 4
The Spartans out-hit the Lakers ten to four, including two home runs, a double,
and a sacrifice fly. Noah Stalboerger started on the mound for the Spartans. He
threw five innings, he gave up four runs, two walks, and he recorded four
strikeouts. Mateo Ruiz pitched three innings, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Spartans' offense was led by Cal Heying, who went 2-2 with a home run
RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Caleb Maddox went 1-3
with a stolen base. Cooper Notch went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, a stolen
base, and he scored two runs, and Zander Folkerts went 1-2 with a walk, two
stolen bases, and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Olmscheid went 1-2 for two
RBIs and he scored a run, and Grady Richards went 1-1 with a walk, a stolen
base, and he scored a run. Nolan VanLoy went 1-1 with a double, a walk, and he
scored a run, and Reece Kalla had a sacrifice fly for an RBI.
The Lakers' starting pitcher was H. Goodrich. He threw five innings, and he gave up
ten hits, nine runs, three walks, and he recorded three strikeouts and M
Ducharme threw one inning.
The Lakers' offense was led by H. Ryding, who went 1-3 with a home run for two runs
RBIs and Hatch went 1-3 for two RBIs. W. Berg went 1-3, and he scored a run and
D. Barker went 1-3. N. Germain had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run,
and H. Goodrich had a walk, and he scored a run.
SARTELL SABRES 6 BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 3
The Sabres out-hit the Lumberjacks eight to five, including two doubles, Landon
Fish started on the mound for the Sabres, and he threw a complete game to earn the
win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.
The Sabres' offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, who went 3-4 with a double for
three RBIs, and he scored a run; Nolan Hemker went 2-4 with a stolen base,
and he scored two runs. Miles Simonson went 2-3 for two RBIs and a walk, and
Keaton Landowski was hit by a pitch. Mateo Gorgura went 1-2 with a double for
two RBIS, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Brady Thompson was hit by a pitch,
and he scored a run. Parker Smith and Landon Fish both had a walk.
The Lumberjacks starting pitcher was Wyatt Tervestol. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he
gave up four hits, three runs, four walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Gunner
Ganske threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk, and
recorded three strikeouts.
The Lumberjacks' offense was led by Gunner Ganske, who went 1-1 with a double,
was hit by a pitch, a walk And he scored a run. Reece Dokken went 1-3, and he
scored a run; Miles Gish had a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run
Braden Lassiter and James Garrison both went 1-3. JD Wood was credited with a
RBI.
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 17 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 5
The Eagles out-hit the Dutchmen fourteen to five, including a home run, three
doubles, and they took advantage of nine walks. Bryce Neiman started on the
mound for the Eagles. He threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits,
five runs, three walks, and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Eagles' offense was led by Jacob Harmon, who went 2-4 with a double for four
RBIs, he had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Matt Heuring went
2-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and
scored two runs. Nick Becker went 1-2 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit
by a pitch, and he had a walk. Brayden Becker went 2-4 for an RBI, a stolen base,
and he scored a run, and Jack Maile went 2-2; he was hit by a pitch, and he had two walks. Bryce Neiman went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, a walk, and he scored three runs, and Caleb DeRose was hit by a pitch; he was credited with an RBI, had a walk, and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went 1-4 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs, and Torii Berg went 1-3 with two walks, and he scored a run.
The Dutchmen's starting pitcher was Tyler Nathe, who threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, five runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. No. 4 threw 3 1/3 innings; he gave up eight hits, twelve runs, seven walks, and recorded four strikeouts.
The Dutchmen's offense was led by Nolan Fleischacker, who went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs, and Carson Thielen went 1-3 for an RBI. Eddie Therres went 2-2 with a home run for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Jackson Mayers had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Tyler Nathewent 1-3, and Luke Funk had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Zach Rieland had a walk, and he scored a run, and Riley Elfering had a walk.
UPSALA PATRIOTS 2 PIERZ PIONEERS 1
The Patriots were out-hit by the Pioneers four to three, including a home run and
a double. Their starting pitcher was Isaac Gapinski, who threw eight innings to
earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded seven
strikeouts.
The Patriots' offense was led by Bradon Lange, who went 1-2 with a home run for a
RBI and two walks, and Jake Lanners went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a run.
Carson Primus went 1-4, and Owen Klug and Isaac Gapinski both had a walk, and
Gavin Shutter had a stolen base.
The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Link Toops. He threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up
two hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Preston Saehr
gave up a hit, one run, and two walks.
The Pioneers' offense was led by Bo Woitalla, who went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a
RBI and he had a walk, and Preston Saehr went 1-3 with a stolen base. Sawyer
Lochner went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored one
run, and Danny Litke went 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
ROYALTON ROYALS 5 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2
The Royals were out-hit by the Bulldogs, seven to six; they did collect a huge home
run. Kane Neisen started on the mound for the Royals. He threw 5 1/3 innings to
earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, five walks, and he recorded one
strikeout. Jaden Albright threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, and he
recorded a strikeout.
The Royals' offense was led by Sean Schmidbauer, who went 1-3 with a home run
for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Albright went 1-3 for an RBI and
JadeAlbright went 1-3 for an RBI. Reagan Elliot went 2-3 with a walk, and he
scored two runs, and Kirt Yourczek went 1-2, and he scored a run, and Gunner
Patrón was hit by a pitch.
The Bulldogs' starting pitcher was Eric Paulson. He threw seven innings, and he gave
up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by B. Brumlett, who went 1-4 with a triple for an RBI, and Braydon VanderBeek went 1-2 with a double and two walks. Nick Utsch went
1-1 with a double and two walks, and D. Mergen went 1-2 with a double and a
walk. Esau Nelson went 2-4 with a double, and he scored a run. Reed Johnson
went 1-4, and Matt Hemmesch scored a run.
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3 ALBANY HUSKIES 0
The Storm out hit the Huskies three to two, they starting pitcher was Owen
Gales threw five innings to earn the win; he gave up two hits, four walks, and
recorded four strikeouts. Caseyn Schinkle threw two innings, and he recorded five
strikeouts to earn the save.
The Storm offense was led by Brody Sabin, who went 1-2 with a walk, and he
scored a run, Carter Riedeman went 1-2, and he scored two runs, and Owen Gales
went 1-3.
The Huskies' starting pitcher was Kyle Holm. He threw seven innings, he gave up
three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Their offense
was led by Kyle Holm, who went 1-2 with a double and a walk, and Connor Plumski
went 1-3 with a stolen base. Judah Allen, E. Habben, and Wyatt Schmitz all had a
walk, and Axton Orbeck was hit by a pitch.
HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS9 SAUCK CENTRE MAINSTREETERS 3
The Huskers were out-hit by the Mainstreeters eight to seven; they did collect a
double. The starting pitcher for the Huskers was W. Eichten; he threw five
innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and he
recorded four strikeouts. Jaxon Bartkowicz threw two innings to close it out. He
gave up one hit and one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Huskers' offense was led by Nate Streit, who went 2-4 for two RBIs, and Wyatt
Pilarski went 1-4 for an RBI. Maverick Novitzki went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, a
walk, and he scored two runs. Masyn Patrick had two walks, and he scored
two runs. Brodi Huls had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored three runs, Jaxon
Bartkowicz had three walks, and he scored a run, Jacob Worlie was hit by a pitch,
and he scored a run, and A. Dincau had a walk.
The Mainstreeters' starting pitcher was Conner Kane, who gave up three hits, three
runs, and three runs. Jackson Ortiz threw seven innings; he gave up four hits, six
runs, five walks, and recorded two strikeouts.
The Mainstreeters' offense was led by Eli Warring, who went 3-4 and scored two
runs, and Will Hoffman was credited with an RBI, and he scored a run. Ander
Friedrich and Bentley Ritter both went 1-4. Peyton Fuchs went 1-3 with a walk,
John Zollman went 1-1, Jackson Moritz had a walk, and Brady Lavern had a walk.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
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