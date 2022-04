It's never been easier to listen to WJON on your Amazon Echo or Google Nest Audio (Google Home) smart speakers.

The command is the same regardless of which device you are using:

Alexa , Play W-J-O-N.

, Play W-J-O-N. Hey Google, Play W-J-O-N.

Either way, that's all there is to it. No setup or special app skills are required.

Thanks for listening!