TUESDAY, APRIL 28th HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

SARTELL SABRES 5 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 4

The Sabres out-hit the Crush nine to seven, including a home run, two doubles, and a sacrifice fly. The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Nolan Hemker; he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave five hits, four runs, two walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres' offense was led by Keaton Landowski, who went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs. Trevor Schlangen went 2-3 with a home run for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Mateo Segura went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Brody Thompson went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Miles Simonsen went 2-4 with a double, Jackson Knot went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run, and Parker Smith went 1-3.

The Crush starting pitcher was Brett Pankonin. He threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. Amihai Preisley threw two innings, gave up two hits, and recorded one strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Orion Preisley, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Everett Stine had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he had a pair of stolen bases, and Jackson Stuber scored a run. Jared Laudenbach and Addison Dobowey both went 1-4.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 6 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 3

The Storm out-hit the Thunder seven to five, including a big double, and they took advantage of seven walks. Konner Gullette started on the mound for the Storm. He threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded three strikeouts. Casey Schinkle threw two innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and recorded one strikeout. Alex Zimmer threw one inning.

The Storm offense was led by Nolan Black, who went 1-2 with a double for three RBIs, two walks, and scored a run. Owen Sales went 1-2 for an RBI and two walks, and Griffin Rothstein went 1-4 for an RBI. Tavin Remer went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Payton Remer went 1-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brody Sabin went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored a run. Gavin Peterson went 1-4, and he scored a run. Parker Moslier had two walks, a stolen base, and scored two runs.

The Thunder starting pitcher was H. Olson. He threw two innings, gave up five hits, five runs, one walk, and recorded two strikeouts. B. Zahler threw five innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and six walks.

The Thunder offense was led by H. Olson, who went 1-4 for an RBI, and A. Coons went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored two runs. B. Zahler was credited with an RBI, and J. Grubs went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Matt Holm went 1-3, and K. Wark had a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 12 ROCKFORD ROCKETS 11

The Royals out-hit the Rockets sixteen to fifteen, including five doubles and a sacrifice fly, and were aided by ten walks. Jacob Albright started on the mound for the Royals. He threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, one walk, and he recorded four strikeouts. Trace Ratke threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, three walks, and recorded four strikeouts. The Royals' offense was led by Jaden Albright, who went 4-6 with a double for three RBIs, and Ryan Swenson, who went 3-6 with a double for two RBIs. Spencer Schmidtbauer went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, two walks, and he scored two runs. Kirk Yourczek went 1-6 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and he scored a run, and Colton Burggraff went 2-6 with a walk. Keaton Nelson went 2-3 with two doubles, a walk, and scored a run, and Jacob Albright went 1-5 with a walk and scored a run. Matt Quinlan went 1-2 for an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, had a walk, and scored a run. Reagon Elliot had two walks and scored two runs, and Gonner Petron had a walk.

The Rockets' starting pitcher was Billy Bombers. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks, and he had a strikeout. Four pitchers combined for six innings; they gave up eight hits, seven runs, six walks, and recorded four strikeouts. The Rockets' offense was led by Owen Schuster, who went 3-3 with a sacrifice fly for five RBIs, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, and scored a run. Billy Boombers went 2-6 for two RBIs and a stolen base, and Zach Wallen went 1-6 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Chaz Doughty went 2-3; he was hit twice by a pitch, had a walk, two stolen bases, and scored four runs. Trey Cody went 2-4 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Brad Graunke went 2-5, was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases, and scored two runs. Charley Smith went 2-4 with a walk, and Noah Torborg went 1-6, and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 14 ACGC FALCONS 3

The Bulldogs out-hit the Falcons fifteen to seven, including four doubles, and they took advantage of eight walks. Reed Johnson started for the Bulldogs. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks, and recorded seven strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Reed Johnson, who went 3-4 for three RBIs and scored a run, and Matt Hemmingson went 3-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Esau Nelson went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run. Eric Paulson went 2-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored three runs. Nick Utsch went 2-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored

three runs. Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Destin Reiter was credited with two RBIs, and he had a stolen base. Shane Pauls went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run.

The Falcons' starting pitcher, Jacirel Cardenas, threw four innings. He gave up fifteen hits, four runs, eight walks, and had a pair of strikeouts. The Falcons' offense was led by Braydon Johnson, who went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI, and he scored a run; Rowan Molinaro went 1-3. Gage Segner went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Scott Saue went 1-2. Reagan Elton went 2-3, and he scored a run, and Brody Straumann scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 13 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 0

The Bulldogs out-hit the Bluejackets ten to zero, including four doubles. Hunter Pietrowski started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Hunter Pietrowski, who went 1-2 for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run, and Isaac Guck went 1-3 with a double for an RBI. Cody Deters went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored two runs. Nathan Repke went 1-3 for an RBI, he had a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Cayden Denne went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a pair of runs. Riley Girard went 2-4 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Ethan Obermoller went 1-4 with a double, and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Rimmer had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored two runs. Jack Fischer was hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bluejackets was Blake Wotachek. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, one walk, and he recorded three strikeouts. No. 13 threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and one strikeout, and No. 14 threw one inning; he gave up two hits, one run, and he had a strikeout. Their offense included Marcus Hubbard and Bennett Begloff both had a walk and Marcus Hubbard had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 12 BBE JAGUARS 2

The Eagles out-hit the Jaguars sixteen to four, including four doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was John Weis. He threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks, and he recorded eight strikeouts, and Nick Becker threw 1/3 of an inning. The Eagles' offense was led by Torii Berg, who went 3-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, and he scored three runs. Bryce Neiman went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs, two stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Nick Becker went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, and Brayden Becker went 1-3, and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Maile went 1-2 with a double for three RBIs and a walk, and Matt Heuring went 2-4 with a stolen base and scored two runs. Blake Glenz went 3-5 for an RBI, and he scored two runs. Jacob Caron went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, two stolen bases, and he scored a run, and Max Torborg went 1-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Jaguars' starting pitcher was Noah Jensen. He threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk, and he had one strikeout. Walker Winter threw six innings; he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks, and recorded three strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Noah Jensen, who went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and he scored a run; Aiden Mueller went 1-3 and scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 1-2 with a double, and he had a walk. Tyler Myers went 1-2, and Jace Mueller was hit by a pitch.

BBE JAGUARS 1 KMS FIGHTING SAINTS 0

The Jaguars were out-hit by the Fighting Saints six to five; they did collect a triple and a double. Aiden Mueller started on the mound for the Jaguars. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Jaguars' offense was led by Lance Rademacher, who went 1-3 for three RBIs, a stolen base, and he scored a run. S. Loe was credited with an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored one run. B. Breitbach went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs, and Walker Winter had a stolen base. Aiden Mueller went 1-4 with a triple, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Tyler Meyers went 1-3 with a walk, and he scored two runs. Noah Jensen was credited with an RBI; he had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

The Fighting Saints' starting pitcher was Hunter Egnelke. He threw three innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Gene Carlson threw two innings; he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Henry Luft threw one inning; he issued one walk. The Fighting Saints' offense was led by Hunter Engelke, who went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, and Kyler Payne went 1-4. Charlie Molenaar and Tucker Wiltz both went 1-3, and each scored a run. Colton Noble went 1-3, and Kason Helgeson had a stolen base and a walk.

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 9 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

The Crusaders out-hit the Pioneers twelve to seven, including a pair of doubles, with eight stolen bases, and they took advantage of six walks. Jack Hamak started on the mound for the Crusaders. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Liebrenz threw two innings; he gave up two hits.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Jacob Oliver, who went 3-5 with a double for four RBIs and a stolen base. Sam Oliver went 3-4 for an RBI, and he scored two runs, and Charlie Dolan was credited with an RBI. Henry Schloe went 3-4 with a double, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Jake Murphy went 1-3 for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run, and Owen Fradette had two walks, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 2-4 with a walk, four stolen bases, and he scored two runs. Jack Weihrauch was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Nick Plante had two walks, a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Pioneers' starting pitcher was Danny Litke. He threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk, and he had one strikeout. Sawyer Lochner threw two innings; he gave up four hits, four runs, and five walks.

The Pioneers' offense was led by Danny Litke, who went 1-2 for an RBI and a walk, and Bo Woitalla went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 2-3 with a walk, and Jackson Thielen went 2-3. Connor Hennessy went 1-3, and Link Toops was hit by a pitch.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 8 MILACA WOLVES 2

The Flyers out-hit the Wolves, seven to two; they were hit by a pitch five times. Ethan LeMieur stated on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up one run, three walks, and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Connor Neu closed it out with two innings of relief. He gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded four strikeouts. The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis, who went 1-4 for two RBIs, and Payton Bartos, who went 1-2 for three RBIs, and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Sams was credited with an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, had a walk, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Nick Sprang was credited with an RBI. He was hit by a pitch, had a walk, a stolen base, and scored two runs. Ethan LeMieur went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored two runs, and Charlie Zwilling went 1-3. Preston Romaine went 2-4 with a stolen base, and Liam Thoma went 1-3; he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Ben Anderson and E. Neu both scored a run.

The Wolves' starting pitcher was Brady Ouverson. He threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mitch Hoeck threw 2/3 of an inning; he gave up two hits and three runs. Ben Mott threw one inning; he gave up two hits and two runs. M. VanDerzwaag threw one inning; he gave up a walk and had a strikeout.

The Wolves' offense was led by Brady Ouverson, who went 1-4 and scored a run, and Isaiah Julien had a walk and scored a run. D. Hakes went 1-3, K. VanDerzwaag and Logan Cramlet both had a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 17 KIMBALL CUBS 1

The Falcons out-hit the Cubs ten to five hits, including four doubles, a triple, and three sacrifice flies. Noah Gapinski started on the mound for the Falcons. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded four strikeouts. Teddy Rasmussen threw one inning; he gave up three hits, one run, and had one strikeout. Don Dahman threw one inning; he recorded two strikeouts, and Xander Bly threw one inning; he gave up a walk and recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons' offense was led by Jared Robinson, who went 2-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Dane Wheeler went 1-2 with a triple for three RBIs, and Brody Kipka went 1-2 for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored two runs. Teddy Rasmussen went 2-3 with two doubles, a walk, and he scored three runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-1 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a run. Noah Braun was hit by a pitch, he had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored two runs. Jack Abfalter was credited with an RBI. He had a walk, and he scored a run, and Jordan Lewadowski was credited with a RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Parker Davin went 1-2 with a double, and he scored two runs. Van Murphy went 1-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Don Dahman had a walk, and he scored a run. Xander Bly went 1-1, and he scored a run. Porter Lehrer had a walk, and he scored a run, and Owen Bemis had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Devin Gruba. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eleven runs, eight walks, and he had a strikeout. Tanner Kuseske threw 1 1/3 innings; he gave up two hits, six runs, three walks, and recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Mesenbrink threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up a hit, and he had a strikeout.

The Cubs' offense was led by Devin Gruba, who went 1-3 for an RBI, and Mason Danelke went 2-2 with a walk, and he scored a run. Tate Winter went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch. Ryder Schwieters went 1-1, and Andray Stang was hit by a pitch.

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