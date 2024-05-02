Local Sports Results Wednesday May 1

High School Baseball:

Duluth East 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1

(Duluth scored 3 1st inning runs and led 4-0 before Sartell scored their lone run in the 4th inning. Wesley Johnson threw 5 1/3 innings with 4 earned runs allowed to take the loss. Johnson was 2-3 at the plate. Brett Schlangen drove in the lone Sartell run).

St. Cloud 4, ROCORI 2

(Drew Leiser threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed and 4 strikeouts to get the win. Ben Schmitt went 1-2 with a walk and 2 run scored and Jaxon Kenning went 1-3 with 1 RBI for St. Cloud. Max Fredin went 3-3 and Tyler Prom went 3-4 with 1 RBI for ROCORI).

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Willmar 0

Paynesville 11, Royalton 0

Paynesville 5, Royalton 2

New London-Spicer 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 2

Mora 3, Milaca 1

Morris 7, Melrose 2

Benson 2, Sauk Centre 0

High School Softball:

Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2

Albany 7, Pierz 1

(Callie Holthaus was the winning pitcher and also went 2-2 at the plate. Savanna Pelzer went 3-4 and Lauren Nett was 2-4 with 2 RBI for Albany)

Mora 3, Milaca 1

Boys Golf:

Cathedral boys golf competed in the Annandale Invite, which is played in pairs. Ben Petroske and Landon Swenson finished tied for 4th with a two-man team score of 72. Luke Herker and Nathan Schuver finished tied for 6th with a 73.

Girls Lacrosse:

Buffalo 13, St. Cloud Crush 2

College Softball:

St. Cloud State 6, University of Sioux Falls 2

(NSIC Tournament - SCSU will play Augustana in Sioux Falls today at 12:30)

St. Ben's 2, Gustavus 0

Gustavus 9, St. Ben's 7

(St. Ben's is 23-15 and will close the regular season Saturday at home against #11 Bethel starting at 1 p.m.)

College Baseball:

St. John's 8, Macalester 6

Macalester 3, St. John's 2

(St. John's is 23-13 and will close the regular season at home against St. Olaf at 1 p.m.)

College Track and Field:

St. Cloud State track and field posted seven new personal bests at the Joe Sweeney Invitational at St. Thomas in St. Paul Wednesday. SCSU's Katie Lavato won the 100 meters in a new person best time of 12.24.

Thursday's Schedule:

High School Baseball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Albany in Avon

High School Softball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls

Willmar at St. Cloud Crush

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at ROCORI

Cathedral at Mora