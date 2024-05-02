Local Sports Results Wednesday May 1
High School Baseball:
Duluth East 5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
(Duluth scored 3 1st inning runs and led 4-0 before Sartell scored their lone run in the 4th inning. Wesley Johnson threw 5 1/3 innings with 4 earned runs allowed to take the loss. Johnson was 2-3 at the plate. Brett Schlangen drove in the lone Sartell run).
St. Cloud 4, ROCORI 2
(Drew Leiser threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed and 4 strikeouts to get the win. Ben Schmitt went 1-2 with a walk and 2 run scored and Jaxon Kenning went 1-3 with 1 RBI for St. Cloud. Max Fredin went 3-3 and Tyler Prom went 3-4 with 1 RBI for ROCORI).
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Willmar 0
Paynesville 11, Royalton 0
Paynesville 5, Royalton 2
New London-Spicer 4, Eden Valley-Watkins 2
Mora 3, Milaca 1
Morris 7, Melrose 2
Benson 2, Sauk Centre 0
High School Softball:
Elk River 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 2
Albany 7, Pierz 1
(Callie Holthaus was the winning pitcher and also went 2-2 at the plate. Savanna Pelzer went 3-4 and Lauren Nett was 2-4 with 2 RBI for Albany)
Mora 3, Milaca 1
Boys Golf:
Cathedral boys golf competed in the Annandale Invite, which is played in pairs. Ben Petroske and Landon Swenson finished tied for 4th with a two-man team score of 72. Luke Herker and Nathan Schuver finished tied for 6th with a 73.
Girls Lacrosse:
Buffalo 13, St. Cloud Crush 2
College Softball:
St. Cloud State 6, University of Sioux Falls 2
(NSIC Tournament - SCSU will play Augustana in Sioux Falls today at 12:30)
St. Ben's 2, Gustavus 0
Gustavus 9, St. Ben's 7
(St. Ben's is 23-15 and will close the regular season Saturday at home against #11 Bethel starting at 1 p.m.)
College Baseball:
St. John's 8, Macalester 6
Macalester 3, St. John's 2
(St. John's is 23-13 and will close the regular season at home against St. Olaf at 1 p.m.)
College Track and Field:
St. Cloud State track and field posted seven new personal bests at the Joe Sweeney Invitational at St. Thomas in St. Paul Wednesday. SCSU's Katie Lavato won the 100 meters in a new person best time of 12.24.
Thursday's Schedule:
High School Baseball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Albany in Avon
High School Softball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Fergus Falls
Willmar at St. Cloud Crush
Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Brainerd at ROCORI
Cathedral at Mora