High School Sports Results Wednesday May 31

Cathedral defeated Pillager 15-1 Wednesday to stay in the winners bracket in the Section 6-2-A baseball playoffs. Trevor Fleege pitched five strong innings for the complete game win, scattering four hits and giving up no earned runs. Trevor also had three hits and drove in two runs. Tanner Staller had three RBI and Alex Schroeder, John Brew, and Cade Simones each drove in two runs. Cathedral will play Foley at Dick Putz Field tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Baseball:

Section 6-2-A

Foley 5, Albany 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Holdingford 1

Pierz 10, Staples-Motley 0

Section 8-4-A

Sartell-St. Stephen 14, STMA 8

Elk River 3, St. Cloud Crush 0

Bemidji 7, Brainerd 2

Rogers 9, Moorhead 3

Thursday's Baseball Schedule:

Section 6-2-A

Holdingford vs. Staples-Motley, 4:30 at Faber Field (elimination game)

Albany vs. Pillager, 4:30 at Putz Field (elimination game)

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Pierz, 7:00 at Faber Field (winners bracket)

Cathedral vs. Foley, 7:00 at Putz Field (winners bracket)

Section 8-3-A

Willmar at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4:30 (elimination game)

Detroit Lakes at Rocori, 3:30 (winners bracket)

Little Falls at Alexandria, 4:30 (winners bracket)

Section 8-4-A

St. Cloud Crush at STMA, 4:30 (elimination game)

Brainerd at Moorhead, 4:30 (elimination game)

Rogers at Bemidji, 5:00 (winners bracket)

Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River, 4:30 (winners bracket)

Softball:

Section 6-2-A

Pequot Lakes 3, Kimball 0

(Kimball eliminated)

Thursday Softball Schedule:

Section 6-2-A

Pierz vs. Pequot Lakes, 5:00 and 7:00 (if necessary)

Section 8-3-A

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Rocori @ Tech High School, 4:00 and 6:00 (if necessary)

Section 8-4-A

Brainerd vs. Moorhead, 3:30 (elimination game)

Brainerd/Moorhead at STMA, 5:30 and 7:30 (if necessary)

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Boys Golf:

Section 8-3-A Meet at Rich-Spring Golf Course

Alexandria wins the section title and advances to the State Meet. Scores:

1) Alexandria 597

2) Sartell-St. Stephen 616

Moorhead 616

4) Brainerd 622

9) Sauk Rapids-Rice 664

(St. Cloud and Becker did not advance to the final round)

Cathedral Boys Golf team finished 2nd among 16 teams at the invite at Cragun’s scoring 311 as a team, just two shots behind Pequot Lakes. Vince Gebhardt and Nathan Schuver both shot 74 to finish in a 2nd place tie overall. The Crusaders compete in the section meet next Monday.

Boys and Girls Track and Field:

The Cathedral Girls finished 2nd as a team and the Cathedral Boys were 3rd at the Section 5A Track and Field Championships at St. John’s yesterday. Cathedral qualified several athletes for the State Meet: Pole Vault - Blake Fleege; 100 and 200 - Hope Schueller; 110 and 300 Hurdles - Emanual Kutzera; 3200 - Clara Schad; 4x800 - Addie Mondloch, Liz Felix, Sara Reuter, Clara Schad; 4x800 - Ben Fromelt, Henry Ebel, Owen Anderson, Griffen Ward; 4x200 - Erika Salaski, Maddie Halstrom, Kayla Sexton, Hope Schueller; 4x400 - Jacob Eickhoff, Henry Ebel, Emanual Kutzera, Ben Fromelt. The State Meet is next Thursday and Friday at STMA.

Girls Lacrosse:

Moorhead 8, St. Cloud Crush 7 (overtime)

(The Crush fall in the section quarterfinals and finish the season 10-4, their most wins ever).

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush 12, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

(The Crush advance in the section tournament. Joe Torborg had two goals and three assists and Max Pfeiffer added a goal and recorded five ground balls for St. Cloud The Crush will meet Moorhead in the semifinals on Tuesday).