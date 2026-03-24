Spring sports could be playing games outside earlier than normal. Sauk Rapids-Rice Activities Director Phil Klaphake joined me on WJON. He says at the rate we're at "we're hopeful" they can play games outside as early as next Tuesday when their softball team is scheduled to host Bemidji.

Prepping Fields

Klaphake says they are working on fields this week in preparation to play games next week. He says if they can play a game outside next week they will be the earliest the weather would have allowed them to play this early. The Sauk Rapids-Rice baseball is scheduled to play their first home game on April 6 against Buffalo.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Sauk Rapids-Rice loading...

New Athletic Complex

The school district is building a new outdoor athletic field, and the city is creating a new Little League Baseball field complex, both next to the high school. Two new practice fields are also part of the project in Mayhew Creek Park.

How It's Paid For

The city is using half-cent sales tax dollars and community partnerships - including Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball - to help pay for its amenities in Mayhew Creek Park. The school district's new facilities were approved by the voters last year.

Ground Breaking

Klaphake says there is not a specific date to break ground on the new facility but he expects work to start this spring. He says it will be a challenge working around the construction for teams and for fans but they are working on a plan to help make it work as best as possible.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Phil Klaphake, click below.