Step Into History At The New Cabinet Of Curiosities

Step Into History At The New Cabinet Of Curiosities

Stearns History Museum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new exhibit has opened this week at the Stearns History Museum, marking a nod to the 250th anniversary of the United States.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The "Cabinet of Curiosities" exhibit takes us back to the early days of the country.

The concept is that you are someone who is wealthy, you can afford to gather objects from around the world, and you would display them in these fancy cabinets and call them Cabinets of Curiosities, and invite people into your home to see these objects.

Museum Executive Director Amy Degerstrom says people like Ben Franklin wanted to make these objects more accessible to the general public, so he helped open the first public museum in the United States in Philadelphia in the 1780s, which focused on natural history.

This exhibit is our nod to that first public museum and how museums started collecting things, and why did they collect them, and how did that way of thinking impact the way that even the Stearns History Museum collected things over the years.

The Cabinet of Curiosities exhibit at the Stearns Histories Museum includes their miniature circus and the two-headed pig, among many other items.

It has replaced the 1980s exhibit and will be available to see into early next year.

Stearns History Museum
loading...

The sign exhibit is still available, and an archive exhibit will open next week in the mezzanine.

Read More: New Exhibit At Stearns History Museum Highlights Nostalgic Signs |

The Stearns History Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is free to all Stearns County residents.

LOOK: These Color Photos Vividly Capture the Everyday Moments of Life in the ’50s and ’60s

Think you know the ‘50s and ‘60s? Spoiler alert: They were filled with colors you might never expect.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON