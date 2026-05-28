ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare Foundation invited donors and community leaders to La Gratitude. That is its annual celebration of giving.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud La Gratitude Award ceremony included special tributes to Dr. Charles Ehlen, Dorothy Gorecki, and Don Weeres, as well as the Foundation's 2026 award winners.

(Left to Right): Ken Holmen, MD; Brian Bankers, Renee Johnson, Jon Olson, Ryan Cross, and Joshua Sperling, BCI Construction, Inc.; Phil Boyle, MD; Chip Martin-Chaffee, MD; Gary and Jane Marsden; and Holly Gulden. (Left to Right): Ken Holmen, MD; Brian Bankers, Renee Johnson, Jon Olson, Ryan Cross, and Joshua Sperling, BCI Construction, Inc.; Phil Boyle, MD; Chip Martin-Chaffee, MD; Gary and Jane Marsden; and Holly Gulden. loading...