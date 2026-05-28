CentraCare Foundation Highlights Impact Of Dedicated Locals
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare Foundation invited donors and community leaders to La Gratitude. That is its annual celebration of giving.
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The St. Cloud La Gratitude Award ceremony included special tributes to Dr. Charles Ehlen, Dorothy Gorecki, and Don Weeres, as well as the Foundation's 2026 award winners.
- Caduceus Award: Phil Boyle, MD
- Corporate Partner of the Year Award: BCI Construction, Inc.
- Service to the Foundation Award: Chip Martin-Chaffee, MD
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Gary & Jane Marsden
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Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz