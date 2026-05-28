CentraCare Foundation Highlights Impact Of Dedicated Locals

CentraCare Foundation Highlights Impact Of Dedicated Locals

Caption for group photo (Left to Right): Ken Holmen, MD; Brian Bankers, Renee Johnson, Jon Olson, Ryan Cross, and Joshua Sperling, BCI Construction, Inc.; Phil Boyle, MD; Chip Martin-Chaffee, MD; Gary and Jane Marsden; and Holly Gulden.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare Foundation invited donors and community leaders to La Gratitude. That is its annual celebration of giving.

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The St. Cloud La Gratitude Award ceremony included special tributes to Dr. Charles Ehlen, Dorothy Gorecki, and Don Weeres, as well as the Foundation's 2026 award winners.

(Left to Right): Ken Holmen, MD; Brian Bankers, Renee Johnson, Jon Olson, Ryan Cross, and Joshua Sperling, BCI Construction, Inc.; Phil Boyle, MD; Chip Martin-Chaffee, MD; Gary and Jane Marsden; and Holly Gulden.
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