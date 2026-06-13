STATE HIGH BASEBALL - FRIDAY. JUNE 12TH

SEMIFINALS

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 WINONA RAMBLERS 2

The Crusaders were out-hit six to four by the Ramblers; they did collect a home run and two doubles. Their starting pitcher was Henry Schoe. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks, and recorded four strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to close it out and earn the win. He gave up one hit, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders' offense was led by Ryan Liebrenz, who went 1-3 with a home run, and Jacob Oliver went 1-2 with a double, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Sam Oliver went 1-1 with a double and a walk, and Charlie Dolan went 1-3, and he scored a run.

The Ramblers' starting pitcher was Avery Tillman. He threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded one strikeout. Macs Nesbit threw 3 2/3 innings; he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Ramblers' offense was led by Will Peterson, who went 2-4 with a double for one RBI, and Rawson Sullivan, who went 1-3 with a walk and scored two runs. KJ Kreidemacher went 2-4 for an RBI, and Donny Baures went 1-3 with a walk. Lewis Shira was hit by a pitch, and Dane Guzzo and Jameson Lynch both had a walk.

Mon., June 15, 2026 1:00 PM Target Field, Minneapolis Championship Class AA

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 DELANO TIGERS 1

The Spartans were out-hit by the Tigers five to four; they did collect a sacrifice fly, and they had eight stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Max Fredin. He threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Reece Kalla threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense was led by Max Fredin, who went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Zander Folkerts went 1-1 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and two walks. Nolan VanLoy went 1-2 with two stolen bases, two walks, and he scored a run. Noah Ulmscheid went 1-3, and Callan Heying was hit by a pitch. He had two stolen bases, a walk, and he scored a run. Reece Kalla had a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run.

Their starting Tigers starting pitcher was Charlie Reiffenberger, who threw 2 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, four runs, and four walks. Carater VanBeusekom threw 4 2/3 innings; he gave up one hit, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts.

The Tigers' offense was led by Charlie Reiffenberger, who went 2-2 for an RBI and a walk. Carter Reiffenberger went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk, and he scored a run. Isaac Dervish went 1-3, Owen Borman went 1-2, and Marshall Thorstad had a walk. Brody Geislinger had a walk, and he was hit by a pitch, and Andrew Burnett had a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 GRAND RAPIDS THUNDER 1

The Spartans out-hit the Thunder seven to five, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Reece Kalla, who threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, one run, and one walk. Callan Heying closed it out with 3 2/3 innings to earn the win; he gave up one hit and recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans' offense by Nolan VanLoy, he went 1-3 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he scored a run. Noah Olmscheid went 1-3 with a double for an RBI, and Blake Kelley went 3-3. Caleb Maddox went 1-3 with a double, he had a walk, and he scored a run. Zander Folkerts went 1-3, and Max Fredin was hit by a pitch.

The Thunder starting pitcher was Alex Wegwerth. He threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk, and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Oliver Spahn, who went 2-3 for an RBI, and Alex Wegwerth went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Ethan Morgan went 1-4, and Chase Sqartata went 1-2.

SPARTANS EARNED FIFTH PLACE

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