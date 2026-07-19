WATFORD CITY, ND (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (32-18) came out on the wrong end of a slugfest on Saturday. The Minot Hot Tots (19-32) toppled the Rox 13-10 in the first game of a two-game series.

The Rox got off to a big 7-1 lead early by putting up two runs in the second, three in the third, and two more in the fourth. The offensive outburst was led by Jaxien Frost with a two-RBI double, Austin Haley, and Tanner Recchio with a double and a steal of home.

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The two teams exchanged runs in the fifth. The Rox put up two more on a double by Kaden Amundson and a single by Dylan Westbrook. The Hot Tots answered back with three runs of their own with a three-run blast by Joe DuSell, and it was a 9-4 game in favor of the Rox.

Minot cut the lead to 9-5 in their half of the sixth, and the wheels came off for St. Cloud in the bottom of the eighth. Minot matched the inning number and put up eight runs thanks again to the long ball. Keoni Painter hit a three-run shot to start the barrage, and it was 9-8. Tyler Arnold followed with a solo home run, and the game was tied 9-all. Austyn Peak's double gave the Hot Tots their first lead of the game, and Micah McCoy drove in two more with a single to give Minot a 13-9 lead when the inning ended.

St. Cloud mustered across one run in the ninth on a wild pitch to reach the 13-10 final. The Rox will try to even the series on Sunday before returning home to play La Crosse.

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