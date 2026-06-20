BISMARCK, ND (WJON News) -- The first-place St. Cloud Rox (16-10) are returning home after a win in North Dakota. The Rox took down the Bismarck Larks 5-1 on Friday, and are still on top in the Great Plains West.

Aidan Mouton got the Rox started. He had a two-run single in the third inning to stake St. Cloud to a 2-0 lead. Mouton then helped extend the lead to 3-0 in the fifth with a Sacrifice Fly.

Cole Decker made some Rox history on Friday as well. Decker matched St. Cloud's record for walks in a game when he received a free pass in the seventh inning. He then entered the record books on his own when he walked for the fifth time in the game in the ninth inning. With the bases juiced, Colton Rother was hit by a pitch to make the score 4-1. Jackson Legg's pinch hit made it 5-1.

Four relievers combined to shut down the Larks' offense, with Brandon Jaenke getting the save. Brock Toney started for St. Cloud, tossing five innings while giving up just one run, striking out five and walking one.

The Rox will now return to St. Cloud and start a six-game home stand at Joe Faber Field on Saturday against the Minot Hot Tots.

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