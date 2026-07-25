ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (35-21) season is winding down, and they continue to rack up wins. The Rox took on the Willmar Stingers (30-26) on Friday at home and beat them 8-4 to clinch the season series.

Willmar jumped out in front in the first when Merrick Rapoza stole third and then came around to score an unearned run. The Rox came back quickly, though, scoring a run of their own in the bottom of the second. Brett White led off the inning with a double and came around to score on a sac fly by Brett Griffiths.

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St. Cloud took the lead in the bottom of the third. Aiden Mouton stole third, forced a wild throw, and scored, and Jaixen Frost drove in Colton Rother with a double to give the Rox a 3-1 lead. The Rox increased the margin to 4-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Owen Estrbrook.

Willmar tried to start a comeback in the top of the sixth when they scored two runs to make it a 4-3 but the Rox had an answer. St. Cloud put up four runs in their half of the inning. The highlight of the inning was Tanner Recchio stealing his 68th base of the season to set a new Northwoods League single-season record.

The Stingers pushed across another run in the seventh to get to the final 8-4 score. The two teams will square off again on Saturday in Willmar.

Tanner Recchio, PHOTO courtesy of the St. Cloud Rox Tanner Recchio, PHOTO courtesy of the St. Cloud Rox

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