ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (42-27) wrapped up the regular season with a win on Saturday. The Rox took down the Minot Hot Tots (26-44) by a score of 7-2 to complete the two-game series sweep.

St. Cloud once again wasted no time in jumping all over Minot. The Rox put up a run in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead. They were not done, though. In the second, Jaxien Frost drove in two runs with a double and later came around to score on an Owen Estabrook groundout. The Rox had a 4-0 lead after two.

The Rox increased the lead to 5-0 in the third when Estabrook drove in another run on a sacrifice fly. Minot pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to 5-2.

St. Cloud answered back in the bottom of the seventh with an Aiden Mouton RBI single for a 6-2 advantage. Levi Nyberg added another RBI single in the bottom of the eighth for the final 7-2 win.

Jack Haag started for the Rox for the first time this season and held the Hot Tots scoreless for six innings, striking out four to earn the win.

St. Cloud opens the playoffs on Sunday in Willmar in a best-of-three series against the Stingers. The Rox will get their home game on Monday. Game three, if necessary, will be Tuesday at Joe Faber Field.

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