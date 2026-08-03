BECKER (WJON News) -- Dwight Lundeen is preparing for his final season as the head football coach of the Becker Bulldogs.

In advance of his 57th year leading the highly successful program, his son, Matt Lundeen, has written a book about his legacy.

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Matt says the book isn't simply about football. It's about the kind of legacy every parent, coach, teacher, business leader, and mentor hopes to have.

Really, over the last two years, the idea was planted that I should write a book about his journey to share with people the main things that he impressed upon me. But also impressed by how he carries himself through the platform of football.

Dwight Lundeen Dwight Lundeen

Matt says he wanted the book to be more than just about the wins and losses on the field.

Yes, football is the platform, but life is the lesson. Regardless of what you do for a living, you're always looking for ways to be more productive at work or looking to handle things more positively. All the lessons discussed in the book are easily relatable to how anyone lives their life.

He says his mom, Pam, is also a prominent figure in the book.

I'm really pleased that my mom's voice comes through strong in the book, how she was supportive of dad, how she was able to balance her own life, raising the family, and having her own career.

One of the chapters in the book is titled "In Her Own Words: Pam Lundeen on Life as a Coach's Wife".

All the way throughout, the way she was involved when Becker was just starting. She helped wash the uniforms at home. There was a time when she and Dad had to go out when the painting machine broke down, they had to paint the field with paint brushes.

The book titled "Success is Temporary. Impact is Forever. 57 Years of Impact" will be available to buy on Amazon starting on Monday, August 10th, for $17.99.

Dwight Lundeen Dwight Lundeen

Dwight Lundeen has 417 wins and is the second-winningest high school football coach in Minnesota history. The Bulldogs have won four state championships.

Read More: Becker Football's Dwight Lundeen Announces His Retirement |

The 79-year-old Dwight Lundeen will kick off his final season on September 3rd versus Orono. Matt says his dad announced his retirement ahead of time so they could do the whole routine "one last time".

He's really excited, the kids are excited, and he's excited about the team. But there's also emotion because he's really given his heart and soul to Becker football and the youth at Becker in a wide variety of ways. But he also says it's time.

Matt Lundeen is entering his 28th season as the head football coach at Redwood Valley High School.