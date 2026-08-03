Minnesota Got A Small Break At The Pump But It May Not Last

Minnesota Got A Small Break At The Pump But It May Not Last

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UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices were a mixed bag across the country last week as oil markets went on a wild ride.  However, as oil prices ease on optimism of a potential deal between Iran and the U.S., continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are driving refined product prices higher as output plummets.

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Gas Buddy says that by later this week, the national average could reach its highest level ever recorded for this point in the calendar year.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05.  Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94.  The national average price of diesel has increased 7.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.32 per gallon.

Como Park Zoo

Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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