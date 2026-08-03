UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices were a mixed bag across the country last week as oil markets went on a wild ride. However, as oil prices ease on optimism of a potential deal between Iran and the U.S., continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are driving refined product prices higher as output plummets.

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Gas Buddy says that by later this week, the national average could reach its highest level ever recorded for this point in the calendar year.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.05. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.94. The national average price of diesel has increased 7.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.32 per gallon.