Five People Hurt In I-94 Crash Near Sauk Centre Sunday Afternoon
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre. Both vehicles were westbound when they collided, and one of the vehicles left the road and rolled.
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Forty-year-old Ryan Morrell of Coon Rapids and his two passengers, ages 11 and 7, were all taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fifty-seven-year-old Wendi Rothfork of Elk River and her passenger, 82-year-old Janice Semear of Big Lake, were also taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sparky Seal
In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt