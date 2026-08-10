One Person Injured In Two-vehicle Crash Near Belgrade Sunday Afternoon
BELGRADE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 55 and 4 near Belgrade.
Sixty-nine-year-old Jody Kalk of Hewitt was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-two-year-old Kelly Kieffer of Cushing and her two passengers, ages 10 and 7, were not hurt.
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