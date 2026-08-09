UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball Jackpot continues to rise this summer and is reaching historic heights. The prize has climbed to $905 million for Monday's drawing.

The estimated cash value for the lucky winner is $391.9 million if they were to choose the lump sum option. The over $900 million jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history. While there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, four people matched five white balls to win $1 million each, and one player in Texas won $2 million by picking the Power Play option.

Monday's drawing will be the 43rd straight drawing in the current jackpot, and the top prize was last won on May 2nd when two tickets in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.

What are the options if you win the jackpot and what are the odds of winning?

A lucky person who wins the Powerball jackpot can choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or they can decide to take it as a lump-sum payment. Both options are before taxes.

The odds of winning a prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the top jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

What are some of the biggest prizes this year?

The top jackpot winners so far in 2026 include:

January 21st - $209.3 million - North Carolina

March 2nd - $250,8 million - Arkansas

April 6th - $230.8 million - Delaware

April 29th - $143 million - Indiana and Kansas

May 2nd - $20 million - Florida and Texas

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman