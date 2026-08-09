Powerball Jackpot Hits $905 Million For Monday’s Drawing
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball Jackpot continues to rise this summer and is reaching historic heights. The prize has climbed to $905 million for Monday's drawing.
The estimated cash value for the lucky winner is $391.9 million if they were to choose the lump sum option. The over $900 million jackpot is the eighth largest in Powerball history. While there was no jackpot winner on Saturday, four people matched five white balls to win $1 million each, and one player in Texas won $2 million by picking the Power Play option.
Monday's drawing will be the 43rd straight drawing in the current jackpot, and the top prize was last won on May 2nd when two tickets in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot.
What are the options if you win the jackpot and what are the odds of winning?
A lucky person who wins the Powerball jackpot can choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or they can decide to take it as a lump-sum payment. Both options are before taxes.
The odds of winning a prize in Powerball are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the top jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million.
What are some of the biggest prizes this year?
The top jackpot winners so far in 2026 include:
- January 21st - $209.3 million - North Carolina
- March 2nd - $250,8 million - Arkansas
- April 6th - $230.8 million - Delaware
- April 29th - $143 million - Indiana and Kansas
- May 2nd - $20 million - Florida and Texas
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman
LOOK: States with the most people earning $1 million or more
Gallery Credit: Elisa Fernández-Arias
LOOK: The richest town in every state
Gallery Credit: Stacker