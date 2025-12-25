ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has been won, and there was one large prize winner here in Minnesota as well.

The Powerball jackpot has been won in Arkansas. A single ticket sold in Arkansas matched all six numbers drawn last night to win a $1.817 billion jackpot. The jackpot has a cash option of $834.9 million.

Nationwide, eight tickets matched all five white balls. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California, Indiana, Michigan, New York (2), Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The Match 5 prize is a set cash prize of $1 million, except in California, where prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.

The drawing also produced 114 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 31 tickets that won $100,000 prizes. One of the $100,000 winners was a ticket sold at Jerry's Foods in Woodbury.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

Record U.S. Lottery Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Powerball – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.817 Billion – Powerball – Dec. 24, 2025 – AR $1.787 Billion – Powerball – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX