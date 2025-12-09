ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Another Powerball drawing and another $50,000 winner in Minnesota. But the jackpot continues to grow.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning $50,000 ticket for Monday's drawing that was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Blaine.

There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Florida.

The jackpot grows to an estimated $930 million, or $429 million for the cash option, for the next drawing on Wednesday. It will be the seventh-largest prize in the history of the Powerball game.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. Prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment. Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.