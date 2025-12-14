UNDATED (WJON News) -- We will have to wait another few days to find a winner in the $1 billion Powerball drawing. Despite the massive amount of money up for grabs, there were no winners in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The jackpot will now grow to an estimated $1.06 billion prize on Monday, with a $484.6 million cash payout. The winning numbers from Saturday were 01, 28, 31, 57, 58, and a Powerball of 16. The estimated $1.06 billion prize is the 7th largest in history.

Were there any winners even though no one won the jackpot?

There were two lucky $2 million winners from North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Both players used the multiplier option to double what would have been a $1 million prize. There were also five $1 million winners. Even if someone wins the jackpot on Monday, we may never know who it is. Unless the winner decides to opt into publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of September 1st, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

